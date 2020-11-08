Most people are still feeling the remnants of the end of Daylight Saving Time last weekend.
Just when an unusual heat wave hit us in early November we were setting our clocks back an hour so that when people get home from work they are in the dark and unable to enjoy any outdoor time in the warm setting sun. And for months to come people won’t have the small solace of seeing some light when they get home.
Not to mention, as plenty of wits on the internet pointed out, we didn’t really need to add another hour to 2020.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November in the U.S. and Canada.
The practice of arbitrarily moving the clock dials twice a year is growing increasingly unpopular, with 32 states now proposing to end the practice.
But states can’t make the change unless federal law changes. So far Congress, which can’t agree on what day it is much less what time it should be, has been unresponsive to desire to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, clinging to the idea that switching clocks up a couple of times a year somehow makes “days longer.”
One pundit noted that “only the government would believe that you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and you’d have a longer blanket.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has an impressive infatuation with weather and topics like Daylight Savings Time, has a recent article boring into all manner of DST minutia and myth.
For one, it’s fairly recent phenomena. While federal rules regarding changing up the clock were used during the two World Wars, Daylight Saving Time wasn’t a regular thing until 1966 when President Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act. At the time states were able to opt out, which a few did.
We’ve been told going off DST in the fall was something instigated by farmers who, years ago, didn’t want to go out to a cold, dark barn in the early morning to milk their cows and tend to livestock, but rather wanted an “earlier” sunrise.
In fact farmers hated the idea of disrupting their schedules when it was first started in 1918. They didn’t know how they’d tell their cows that their normal milking schedule had to change by an hour twice a year.
There is also the mantra that making it lighter earlier in the morning is safer for school children going to school. But kids are out and about in the early evening, too, when it’s now darker earlier. And in those places where the community truly thought it was a danger to kids, they could move their school start times by an hour.
But the idea of clock changing got its real boost in the 70s as a way to save energy. It was likely true at one time, but most studies show it’s not anymore. Society has changed and isn’t really a 9 to 5 society anymore. Factories run at all times. At home, electricity demand is no longer based on sunrises and sunsets thanks to the big increase in things like internet use.
A couple of professors from the University of Washington and University of Arkansas did a comprehensive study a few years ago and found that society would be better off if we extended Daylight Saving Time to 12 months. There would be fewer vehicle and pedestrian fatalities, it would reduce crime, save energy by reducing peak energy demands and not change the number of schoolchildren killed on their way to or from school.
Everyone agrees Congress needs to find a way to start working together again. Perhaps the two sides in the new Congress could come together and finally rid us of fiddling with clock dials.
