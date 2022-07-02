Question: How many classes of driver's licenses are there and what do they mean?
Answer: Minnesota has four different classes of driver's licenses.
Class D is valid for:
• Single vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less
• Recreational vehicles
• Certain farm vehicles
• Towing vehicles, regardless of weight, provided the GVW of the combination does not exceed 26,000 pounds
• Towing vehicles up to 10,000 pounds GVW when the combination exceeds 26,000 pounds GVW.
Class C is valid for:
• All Class D vehicles requiring a hazardous materials, passenger, and/or school bus endorsement.
Class B is valid for:
• All Class C and Class D vehicles and all other single unit motor vehicles including buses with proper endorsements
• Many tow vehicles with a GVW up to 10,000 pounds
Class A is valid for:
• Any vehicle or combination of vehicles with proper endorsement(s)
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
