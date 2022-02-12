Question: I heard you talk about bridge decks freezing up on the radio, can you please write about it?
Answer: An icy bridge’s most dangerous threat is their element of surprise — they catch drivers off guard.
Even though the main roadway may appear relatively safe, bridges, overpasses and exit and entrance ramps can be icy. Drivers traveling on a clear, dry day may not realize that wind under bridges can quickly turn a thin layer of water or snow to ice. That’s because a bridge is exposed to air on all of its surfaces — on top, underneath and on its sides. This causes it to lose heat more quickly than a normal road surface that only has a top surface exposed to air.
• Approach bridges, overpasses and ramps with caution.
• Take your foot off the accelerator to gradually slow down. Never slam on your brakes.
• Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you.
• Keep both hands on the steering wheel, eyes on the road, stay alert — and remember that your seat belt is your best defense in case of a crash.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
