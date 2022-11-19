Question: I heard on TV the State Patrol responded to over 1,300 crashes and five fatal crashes the last several days. Do you have any tips for winter driving?
Answer: Snow and ice can make driving a bit more challenging, even if you grew up here. It not only involves knowing what to do while your vehicle is in motion, but preparing carefully before you leave the house and being ready in case of a crash. Based on the typical wintertime crashes they see every year, here are the Minnesota State Patrol’s top 10 winter driving tips.
Before you leave
1. Check weather and road conditions. Whether you look online or call 511, make sure the roads between you and your destination are safe enough to travel. And we cannot stress this enough: If a travel advisory says it’s not safe to drive, don’t drive.
2. Grab your emergency kit and charge your phone. If you get in a crash, you’ll need a fully charged phone to call for help and the items in your emergency kit to stay comfortable until help comes.
3. Tell someone where you’re going. Let them know when you expect to arrive at your destination and the route you’re taking to get there. That way, if you don’t show up, they’ll know you need help.
4. Top off your tank and clean off the snow and ice. Travel in poor conditions can take a lot longer than normal, so make sure you have plenty of gas. And when we recommend cleaning the snow off your windows, we mean all of them, not just an eye-level swath of the windshield.
While you’re at it, get the snow off your hood, roof, and trunk so that it doesn’t fly off and blind you or the vehicle behind you, and clear off your headlights and taillights as well.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
