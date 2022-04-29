WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending April 29.
HOUSE
Fisheries research
The House on April 26 passed the American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (S. 497), to create an American Fisheries Advisory Committee that would advise the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on grants for fisheries research. The vote was 404 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Russia, Ukraine and China
The House on April 27 passed the Assessing Xi's Interference and Subversion Act (H.R. 7314), wich would require the State Department to report to Congress on support from China for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 394 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Russia and Georgia
The House on April 27 passed the Georgia Support Act (H.R. 923), to require sanctions against foreign individuals over Russia's occupation of two sections of the country of Georgia. The vote was 406 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Telecommunications in Europe
The House on April 27 passed the Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act (H.R. 3344), to direct the State Department and other federal government agencies to support efforts by Eastern and Central European countries to improve their telecommunications security. The vote was 366 yeas to 60 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Russia and Africa
The House on April 27 passed the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act (H.R. 7311), to require the State Department to send Congress, every year, a report on U.S. measures to counter Russia's activity in Africa. The vote was 415 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Relations with Caribbean countries
The House on April 27 passed the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (H.R. 4133), to develop a State Department disaster response strategy for Caribbean nations and authorize spending on the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative. The vote was 340 yeas to 86 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Malnutrition overseas
The House on April 27 passed the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act (H.R. 4693). The bill would require the U.S. Agency for International Development to take steps to address and prevent malnutrition globally. The vote was 384 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Taiwan and the WHO
The House on April 27 passed a bill (S. 812) to require the State Department to make a strategy for regaining observer status in the World Health Organization for Taiwan. The vote was unanimous with 425 yeas.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Aid to Ukraine
The House on April 28 passed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act (S. 3522), to waive regulations in order to facilitate the lending or leasing of military weapons to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 417 yeas to 10 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Federal Reserve
The Senate on April 26 confirmed the nomination of Lael Brainard to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve bank's board of governors. Brainard, a member of the board since mid-2014, was previously an Obama administration Treasury Department official. The vote was 52 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Federal Reserve board
The Senate on April 26 rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the nomination of Lisa DeNell Cook to be a member of the Federal Reserve bank's board of governors. Cook, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration, is an economics professor at Michigan State University. The vote to end debate was 47 yeas to 51 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
California judge
The Senate on April 27 confirmed the nomination of Sherilyn Garnett to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Garnett was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district for 13 years then, in 2014, became a judge on the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The vote was 62 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Abortion and family planning funds
The Senate has rejected a motion to proceed to consideration of a resolution (S.J. Res. 41) that would have disapproved of and voided a Health and Human Services Department rule allowing abortion providers to receive federal funds through the title X Family Planning Program. The vote was 49 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.