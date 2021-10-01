Targeted News Service
WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted during the week ending Oct. 1.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote:
• the K-12 Cybersecurity Act (S. 1917), to establish a K-12 education cybersecurity initiative;
• the Homeland Security for Children Act (H.R. 4426), to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning;
• the Unmanned Aerial Security Act (H.R. 4682), to prohibit the Secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.
HOUSE Abortion
The House on Sept. 24 passed the Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755). The bill would remove various restrictions on abortion, including those based on time after gestation, established by state and local governments. The vote was 218 yeas to 211 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none
Cocaine sentences
The House on Sept. 28 passed the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act (H.R. 1693), to change federal criminal sentencing standards by equalizing the standards for crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The vote was 361 yeas to 66 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Hagedorn, Fischbach, Stauber
War crimes informants
The House on Sept. 28 passed the War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (H.R. 4250), to expand authority for rewards offered by the State Department for information that leads to the conviction of foreigners accused of war crimes. The vote was 412 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Libya
The House on Sept. 28 passed the Libya Stabilization Act (H.R. 1228), to impose sanctions on foreigners believed to have destabilized Libya and require federal agencies to commit resources on behalf of peace and democracy in Libya. The vote was 386 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Washington, D.C., finances
The House on Sept. 29 rejected the District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act (H.R. 1204), sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., to allow the government of Washington, D.C., to set the level of pay for its chief financial officer. The vote was 259 yeas to 170 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach
Debt ceiling
The House on Sept. 29 passed a bill (S. 1301) to suspend the federal government’s debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The vote was 219 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Spending package
The House on Sept. 30 concurred in the Senate amendment to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305). The amendment would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote was 254 yeas to 175 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE Diplomat nomination
The Senate on Sept. 28 confirmed the nomination of Karen Erika Donfried to serve as the sssistant secretary of state for European Affairs and Eurasian Affairs. Donfried has been president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States for 7 years. The vote was 73 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Oceans diplomat
The Senate on Sept. 28 confirmed the nomination of Monica Medina to serve as assistant secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs. Medina has been a senior official at the Commerce Department, Defense Department, and other governmental and private groups. The vote was 61 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Africa
The Senate on Sept. 28 confirmed the nomination of Mary Phee to serve as assistant secretary of state for African Affairs. Phee was ambassador to South Sudan from 2015 to 2017; her other diplomatic postings include positions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ethiopia. The vote was 67 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Drugs and diplomacy
The Senate on Sept. 28 confirmed the nomination of Todd D. Robinson to serve as the assistant secretary of state for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. Robinson has served as a diplomat in numerous Latin American and European countries, including, from 2014 to 2017, ambassador to Guatemala. The vote was 53 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Political-military affairs
The Senate on Sept. 29 confirmed the nomination of Jessica Lewis to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs. Lewis has been a staffer on Senate and House foreign policy committees and to individual senators since 2002. The vote, was 70 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Top Interior lawyer
The Senate on Sept. 29 confirmed the nomination of Robert Anderson to serve as the Interior Department’s solicitor. Anderson has been Interior’s principal deputy solicitor since the start of the Biden administration. The vote was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
COVID vaccines
The Senate on Sept. 30 rejected an amendment to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305) that would have barred funding for the adoption of governmental COVID-19 vaccination requirements for private employers. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Spending package
The Senate on Sept. 30 passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305). The bill would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote was 65 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Consumer finance
The Senate on Sept. 30 confirmed the nomination of Rohit Chopra to serve as director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection for a five-year term. Chopra has served on the Federal Trade Commission since May 2018; previously, he was an assistant director at the Bureau. The vote was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Land management
The Senate on Sept. 30 confirmed the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management. Stone-Manning was a senior aide to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont, from 2007 to 2012; since then, she has been a senior official in Montana’s state government and at the National Wildlife Federation. The vote was 50 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.