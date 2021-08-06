Targeted News Service
WASHINGTON — Here’s how Minnesota’s senators voted during the week ending August 6.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 310), expressing solidarity with Cuban citizens demonstrating peacefully for fundamental freedoms, condemning the Cuban regime’s acts of repression, and calling for the immediate release of arbitrarily detained Cuban citizens; the RENACER Act (S. 1041), to advance the strategic alignment of United States diplomatic tools toward the realization of free, fair, and transparent elections in Nicaragua; and a bill (S. 812) to direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
Immigration
The Senate on July 30 confirmed the nomination of Ur Mendoza Jaddou to serve as the Homeland Security Department’s director of citizenship and immigration services (USCIS). Jaddou was chief counsel for the agency during the latter part of the Obama administration. The vote was 47 yeas to 34 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Tribal health care
The Senate on Aug, 2 passed an amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684) that would expand funding authority for renovating and building health care facilities for urban Indian tribal organizations. The vote, was 90 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Studying highway use
The Senate on Aug. 3 passed an amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), to require the Transportation Department to make a study of vehicle highway usage and the cost of wear to highways caused by that usage. The votewas 95 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Border security
The Senate on Aug. 4 rejected an amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), that would have barred the cancellation of contracts for building walls and other security systems at the U.S. border with Mexico. The vote was 48 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Inflation and spending
The Senate on Aug. 4 rejected an amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), that would have prohibited spending authorized by the bill if the Congressional Budget Office finds that the spending would increase inflation, in which case the relevant funds would instead be used to reduce the federal debt. The vote was 42 yeas to 55 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Limousine safety
The Senate on Aug. 4 passed an amendment sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), to require the Transportation Department to develop seat-belt and other safety requirements for stretch limousines. The vote was 58 yeas to 39 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
