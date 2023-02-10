WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Feb. 9.
HOUSE
Energy and information networks
The House on Feb. 6 passed the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act (H.R. 302), to have the Energy Department establish an Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Program for funding research into energy infrastructure and cybersecurity by graduate students and post-doctorate researchers. The vote was 357 yeas to 56 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Impact of vaccine mandate
The House on Feb. 8 approved an amendment to a bill (H.R. 185) that would require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to send Congress a report on the number of foreigners denied entry to the U.S. because of the CDC's COVID vaccine requirement for foreign tourists. The vote was 253 yeas to 168 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum
Not voting: Omar
COVID testing and China
The House on Feb. 8 approved an amendment to a bill (H.R. 185) that would state that H.R. 185 does not impact a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule requiring visitors to the U.S. from China to show proof of a negative COVID test or recent recovery from COVID. The vote was 426 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
COVID vaccine and foreigners
The House on Feb. 8 passed a bill (H.R. 185) to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid vaccine requirement for foreigners visiting the U.S. by air. The vote was 227 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
China balloon flight
The House on Feb. 9 passed a resolution (H. Res. 104) to condemn China sending a high-altitude surveillance balloon across the U.S. last week as a violation of U.S. sovereignty. The vote was unanimous with 419 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
D.C. elections
The House on Feb. 9 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 24) to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law allowing non-citizens living in the District to vote in local elections. The vote was 260 yeas to 162 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
D.C. criminal law: The House on Fab. 9 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 26),to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law that made various changes to the District's criminal laws, including reducing punishments and expanding the right to a jury trial for misdemeanor cases. The vote was 250 yeas to 173 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Feb. 9 confirmed the nomination of DeAndrea Gist Benjamin to be a judge on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Benjamin was a private practice lawyer with her own law firm in Columbia, South Carolina, from 2001 to 2011, and since 2011 has been a circuit court judge in the state. The vote was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
