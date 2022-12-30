WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Dec. 30.
The 118th Congress will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd.
HOUSE
2023 spending
The House on Dec. 23 agreed to the Senate amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617), to spend about $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 on so-called omnibus military and other discretionary government programs. The bill included $45 billion to fund Ukraine's opposition to its invasion by Russia, and would increase military spending to $858 billion, and increase non-military discretionary spending from $730 billion in fiscal 2022 to $772.5 billion in fiscal 2023. The vote was 225 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
There were no key votes in the Senate.
