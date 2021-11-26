WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's House delegation voted during the week ending Nov. 26. The Senate took no votes.
"Build Back Better"
The House on Nov. 19 passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376). The bill's wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of childcare and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. The vote was 220 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D4; Ilhan Omar, D-5.
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6th, Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.