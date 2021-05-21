WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending May 21.
HOUSE
Veterans and coronavirus spending
The House on May 17 passed the VA Transparency Trust & Act (H.R. 2911), to require the Veterans Affairs Department to send Congress a plan for spending COVID-19 relief funds provided to the VA. The vote was 411 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Dean Phillips, D-3; Tom Emmer, R-6th; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Coronavirus hate crimes
The House on May 18 passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act (S. 937), to require the Justice Department to take various measures for reporting and reviewing alleged hate crimes related to COVID-19. The vote was 364 yeas to 62 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: None
Passing various legislation
The House agreed on May 18 to pass 21 different bills, some of which dealt with education. The vote, on May 18, was 350 yeas to 75 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: None
Atlanta shootings
The House on May 19 passed a resolution condemning the shootings in Atlanta on March 16 and reject hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community. The vote, on May 19, was 245 yeas to 180 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Prescription drugs
The House on May 19 passed the Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (H.R. 1629), which would prevent prescription drug manufacturers who receive orphan status for a drug from the Food and Drug Administration from using the same status for a newly approved drug that has an ingredient identical to the drug that received orphan status. The vote was 402 yeas to 23 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: None
Masks on House floor
The House on May 19 tabled a resolution (H. Res. 414) that would have directed the House's attending physician to issue guidance for wearing face masks on the House floor and committee rooms that aligns with the guidance recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vote to table and reject the resolution was 218 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Investigating Capitol riot
The House on May 19 passed the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (H.R. 3233). The vote was 252 yeas to 175 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Capitol riot response
The House on May 20 passed the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act, which would spend $1.9 billion in response to the Capitol building riot in Washington, D.C., on January 6, including security expenses both for the event and for preventing similar future events at the Capitol, as well as expenses for prosecuting people who were involved in the riot. The vote, on May 20, was 213 yeas to 212 nays, with three voting present.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum
Voting no: Hagedorn, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Employer discrimination
The Senate on May 19 approved a resolution (S.J. Res. 1), to void an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule that revised the agency's process for settling claims of discriminatory practices by employers by providing the employers with the factual and legal basis for finding that the practices occurred. The vote was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Patent demographics
The Senate on May 19 passed an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), to require the collection of demographic information, submitted voluntarily, by patent inventors. The vote was 71 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Funding technology programs
The Senate on May 19 rejected an amendment sponsored to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), that would have used unspent funds authorized by coronavirus relief laws to fund implementation of the Act. The vote was 47 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: None
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
