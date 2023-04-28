WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending April 27.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed: the Justice for Jana Elementary Act (S. 418), to provide financial assistance to schools impacted by radioactive contaminants; and a resolution (S. Res. 175), recognizing the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.
HOUSE
Relations with China
The House on April 25 passed a resolution (H. Res. 90) to demand that China's government immediately release from prison Mark Swidan, a U.S. citizen whom China sentenced to death in 2012 after being convicted of drug trafficking charges. The vote was unanimous with 418 yeas.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Middle East diplomacy
The House on April 25 passed a resolution (H. Res. 311), to encourage Middle East countries to join the Abraham Accords for improving relations between Israel and neighboring countries. The vote was 401 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
Emergency telecommunications
The House on April 26 has passed the Advanced, Local Emergency Response Telecommunications Parity Act (H.R. 1353). The bill would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take measures to improve emergency communications services, such as 911 calls, in areas of the country that lack adequate services. The vote was 422 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Debt and spending
The House onApril 26 passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act (H.R. 2811). The bill would suspend the federal debt limit until spring 2024 and make numerous spending and policy changes, including rescinding funding for COVID and Internal Revenue Service programs, establishing work requirements for Medicaid and food stamp programs, and reducing subsidies for electric vehicles and energy efficiency and renewable energy. The vote was 217 yeas to 215 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
FCC and precision agriculture
The House has passed the Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act (H.R. 1339), to require the Federal Communications Commission to evaluate potential changes to its rules governing the use of satellites to enable precision agriculture practices. The vote was 409 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Withdrawal from Somalia
The House on April 27 rejected a resolution (H. Con. Res. 30) that would have ordered the removal of U.S. soldiers stationed in Somalia within one year. The vote was 102 yeas to 321 nays.
Voting yes: Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Veterans benefits
The Senate on April 26 confirmed the nomination of Joshua David Jacobs to be the Veterans Affairs Department's Under Secretary for Benefits. Jacobs is currently a senior benefits management advisory official at the VA, and was in a similar role at the VA during the Obama administration. The vote was 74 yeas to 25 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Vehicle emissions
The Senate on April 26 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 11), to disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency rule limiting nitrogen oxide air emissions from heavy-duty engines. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
