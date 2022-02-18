WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending Feb. 18. There were no key votes in the House this week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (S. 3541), to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a resolution (S. Res. 519), supporting an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion.
FDA commissioner
The Senate on Feb. 15 confirmed the nomination of Robert Califf to be the Department of Health and Human Service's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner. Califf was the agency's commissioner for a year at the close of the Obama administration, then became a medical professor at Duke University; he is a biomedical scientist. The vote was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
International security
The Senate on Feb. 16 confirmed the nomination of Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary for international security affairs at the Defense Department. Wallander, currently president and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, was a senior official in the Obama administration specializing in Russia. The vote was 83 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Military research
The Senate on Feb. 16 confirmed the nomination of David Honey to be deputy under secretary for research and engineering at the Defense Department. Honey, a retired Air Force officer, has more recently been a research official at Defense and at the Defense Advanced Projects Agency. The vote was 94 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
COVID vaccination
The Senate on Feb. 17 rejected an amendment to the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act that would have barred funding for the implementation of federal COVID vaccination requirements. The vote was 46 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Continuing appropriations
The Senate on Feb. 17 passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617), to extend funding for the federal government though March 11. The vote was 65 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
