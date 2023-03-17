WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also confirmed, by voice vote, the nomination of Michael Alan Ratney to be the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
HOUSE
Investigating COVID
The House on March 10 passed the COVID-19 Origin Act (S. 619), to have the director of national intelligence declassify and send Congress a report about its information concerning possible links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The vote was unanimous with 419 yeas.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: Dean Phillips, D-3
SENATE
Treasury official
The Senate on March 15 confirmed the nomination of Brent Neiman to be the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for international finance and development. A former staffer at a Federal Reserve bank and at the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Neiman is currently an international economics professor at the University of Chicago. The vote was 54 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Ambassador to India
The Senate on March 15 confirmed the nomination of Eric Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India. Garcetti had been the mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to late 2022, and previously was a city councilor for the city and a naval intelligence officer. The vote, on March 15, was 52 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Air Force assistant secretary
The Senate on March 15 confirmed the nomination of Ravi Chaudhary to be the Air Force's assistant secretary for installations, energy, and the environment. Chaudhary was an Air Force pilot and officer from 1993 to 2015; he then became a senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration. The vote was 65 yeas to 29 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New York judge
The Senate on March 16 confirmed the nomination of Jessica G.L. Clarke to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Clarke has been a civil rights lawyer in the New York Attorney General's Office since 2019; she was a civil rights lawyer in the Obama administration. The vote was 48 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
