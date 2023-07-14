Targeted News Service
WASHINGTON — How Minnesota’s members of Congress voted over the week ending July 13.
HOUSE
Small business regulation
The House on July 11 passed the Improving Access to Small Business Information Act (H.R. 1548). The bill would stipulate that information gathering actions taken by a small business advocacy office at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are not regulated by the Paperwork Reduction Act. The vote was 398 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Abortion and the military
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), that would bar funding for the military to cover a servicemember’s costs for obtaining an abortion. The vote was 221 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Sex changes and the military
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670) that would bar the military from providing gender transition procedure coverage through its Exceptional Family Member Program, which covers family members of military employees who are deemed to have special needs. The vote was 222 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Flags and the military
The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar the display of unapproved flags at military facilities. The vote was 218 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Libraries at military schools
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670) to bar military school libraries from buying or providing books deemed to contain pornography or radical gender ideology. The vote was 222 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Ideological extremism and the military
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670) requiring the Defense Department to submit documents produced by its Countering Extremism Working Group to a House committee and a House subcommittee. The vote was 218 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
DEI initiatives in military
The House on July 13 passed an amendment sponsored to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar the Defense Department from creating new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) administrator jobs or filling DEI job vacancies. The vote was 218 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Agriculture official
The Senate on July 11 confirmed the nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to be the Agriculture Department’s Deputy Secretary. Torres Small has been the Department’s Under Secretary for Rural Development since 2021; she was a member of the House, representing a New Mexico district, in 2019 and 2020. The vote was 84 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Violence against women
The Senate on July 11 confirmed the nomination of Rosemarie Hidalgo to be director of the Justice Department’s Violence Against Women Office. Hidalgo, currently a gender-based violence assistant at the White House, was previously a policy official at the Office. The vote was 51 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Washington judge
The Senate on July 11 confirmed the nomination of Kymberly Kathryn Evanson to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Evanson has been a private practice lawyer at two different Seattle law firms for more than a decade, with a focus on municipal law. The vote was 50 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second Washington judge
The Senate on July 12 confirmed the nomination of Tiffany M. Cartwright to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Cartwright, after a brief time at a Chicago law firm, joined a Seattle law firm in 2014, and has specialized in civil rights cases since then. The vote was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Massachusetts judge
The Senate on July 12 confirmed the nomination of Myong J. Joun to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. Joun practiced law at his own law firm in Boston from 2007 to 2014, then took his current role as a judge on Boston’s municipal court. The vote was 52 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Employment law
The Senate on July 13 has confirmed the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for a term ending in mid-2027. Kotagal, located in Ohio, is a partner at the Cohen Milstein law firm, specializing in civil rights and employment litigation. The vote, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
