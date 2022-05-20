WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending May 20.
HOUSE
Cybersecurity contests
The House on May 16 passed the Presidents Cup Cybersecurity Competition Act (H.R. 6824), to authorize annual cybersecurity competitions, with prizes awarded, for groups of government employees. The vote, on May 16, was 386 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Tom Emmer, R-6
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Security grants to nonprofits
The House on May 16 passed the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act (H.R. 6825), to modify and reauthorize, through fiscal 2028, the Homeland Security Department's program for issuing security grants to nonprofit groups believed to be at a higher risk of being attacked by terrorists. The vote was 288 yeas to 129 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach
Cyberattacks and government
The House on May 16 passed the DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Cyber Space Act to require the Homeland Security Department to send Congress a report on the agency's responsibilities for responding to cybersecurity incidents. The vote was 313 yeas to 105 nays.
Voting yes: Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Emmer
Worker training
The House on May 17 passed the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (H.R. 7309), to authorize, through fiscal 2028, about $80 billion of spending on a variety of worker training programs, and create a Labor Department program for career training for ex-convicts. The vote was 220 yeas to 196 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Not voting: Omar
Bomb prevention
The House on May 17 passed the Bombing Prevention Act (H.R. 6873), to authorize the Office for Bombing Prevention at the Homeland Security Department. The vote was 388 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Cybersecurity education
The House on May 17 passed the Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act (H.R. 6868), to authorize the issuance of cybersecurity education grants to public schools by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The vote was 383 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
VA medical buildings
The House on May 17 passed the Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (H.R. 7500). The bill would authorize twelve major medical facility projects by the VA in fiscal 2022. The vote was 402 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
VA subpoenas
The House on May 17 passed the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act (S. 2687), to grant witness subpoena authority to the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Veterans Affairs, through May 2025. The vote was 404 yeas to 6 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
VA work-study funding
The House on May 17 passed the Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act (H.R. 6376) to expand eligibility for work-study allowances granted by the Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans who are in rehabilitation or education programs on a half-time basis or more. The expanded eligibility would last for the duration of a five-year pilot program at the VA. The vote was 370 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Impoverished areas
The House on May 18 passed the Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act (H.R. 6531), s to require several government agencies to take measures aimed at identifying and increasing spending on U.S. areas with persistent poverty. The vote was 258 yeas to 165 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach
Baby formula access
The House on May 18 passed the Access to Baby Formula Act (H.R. 7791), to grant the Agriculture Department expanded powers to waive rules at the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) as deemed necessary, in response to public health emergencies and food supply chain disruptions. The vote was 414 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Baby formula spending
The House on May 18 passed the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 7790), to spend $28 million of emergency supplemental appropriations on measures to resolve the current shortage of baby formula and avoid similar future shortages. The vote was 231 yeas to 192 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Domestic terrorism
The House on May 18 passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act (H.R. 350) to authorize actions against domestic terrorism by the Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Department. The vote was 222 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Brain injuries
The House on May 18 passed the Traumatic Brain Injury and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Law Enforcement Training Act (H.R. 2992). The bill would require the Justice Department to create crisis intervention training programs for first responders to treat people with traumatic brain injuries, acquired brain injuries, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The vote was 400 yeas to 21 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Police benefits
The House on May 18 passed the Public Safety Officer Support Act (H.R. 6943), sponsored by Rep. David J. Trone, D-Md., to provide death and disability benefits to police and other public safety officers who have job-related post-traumatic stress disorder or acute stress disorder. The vote was 402 yeas to 17 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
VA whistleblowers
The House on May 18 passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Training Act (H.R. 6052). The bill would require worker training at the VA on how to report wrongdoing at the agency to its Office of Inspector General. The vote was 407 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Fuel price gouging
The House on May 19 passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (H.R. 7688). The bill would make illegal, under civil law, the wholesale or retail sale of consumer fuels, such as gasoline and jet fuel, at price levels deemed unconscionably excessive and exploitative of an energy emergency declared by the president. The vote was 217 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
New York judge
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Rochon to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of New York. Rochon was a private practice lawyer in New York City from 2000 to 2013, and has been general counsel for Girl Scouts of the USA since 2013. The vote was 51 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Mideast diplomacy
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Barbara A. Leaf to be the State Department's assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. Leaf has been a senior official on the National Security Council specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, and a longtime diplomat serving in Iraq, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries. The vote was 54 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Labor official
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Watson to the Labor Department's assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs. Watson has been a senior aide on the House Education and Labor Committee and a law professor at Indiana University and Georgetown University. The vote was 50 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
California judge
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Trina Thompson to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of California. Thompson has been a superior court judge in Alameda County since 2002. The vote was 51 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second California judge
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Sunshine Sykes to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Sykes has been a superior court judge in Riverside County since 2013, and before that was a lawyer for the county's government. The vote was 51 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Military logistics
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Christopher Lowman to be the Defense Department's assistant secretary for sustainment. Lowman, a Marine and Army officer since 1984, has specialized in logistics and procurement and administration. The vote was 94 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Ukraine spending
The Senate on May 19 has passed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 7691), to spend $40.1 billion across a range of government agencies in response to the war in Ukraine. The vote was 86 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
