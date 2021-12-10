WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending Dec. 10.
HOUSE
Medicare, debt ceiling
The House on Dec. 7 passed the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act (S. 610). Bill provisions include a change in procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government's debt ceiling, changes in Medicare's conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reducing the size of cuts to Medicare payments. The vote was 222 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5.
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none
Military spending
The House on Dec. 7 passed the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1605), to authorize fiscal 2022 spending on the military, military construction projects, and military-related programs at the Energy Department. The vote was 363 yeas to 70 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Ocean shipping
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (H.R. 4996), to change the regulation of U.S. and foreign-flagged ocean shippers by the Federal Maritime Commission. The vote was 364 yeas to 60 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Cattle sales
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Cattle Contract Library Act (H.R. 5609), to require the Agriculture Department to develop a catalog of the various types of purchase contracts offered by packers to ranchers of beef cattle. The vote was 411 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Forest management
The House on Dec. 8 passed the National Forest Restoration and Remediation Act (H.R. 4489), to require the U.S. Forest Service to place the proceeds from enforcement settlements into interest-bearing accounts. The votewas 385 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Xinjiang import ban
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (H.R. 1155), to bar importation into the U.S. of various goods produced in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region. The vote was 428 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
China and the Olympics
The House on Dec. 8 passed a resolution (H. Res. 837), sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., stating that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments by failing to rebuke China for its mistreatment of tennis player and former Olympian Peng Shuai. The vote was unanimous with 428 yeas.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Treating ALS
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (H.R. 3537). The bill would direct the Food and Drug Administration to issue grants in order to increase access to clinical drug trials for patients with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The vote was 423 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Childhood disabilities
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Improving the Health of Children Act (H.R. 5551), to reauthorize for five years the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. The vote was 405 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Opioid prescriptions
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Opioid Prescription Verification Act (H.R. 2355), to require the Health and Human Services Department to, in its grant program and pharmacist training efforts, emphasize the prevention of opioid addiction and overdoses. The vote was 410 yeas to 15 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Female wartime workers
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act (H.R. 3531). The bill would authorize the construction on federal government land in Washington, D.C., of a memorial to women who worked in war-related industries during World War II. The vote was 425 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Federal governance
The House on Dec. 9 passed the Protecting Our Democracy Act (H.R. 5314). Bill provisions include restrictions on presidential pardon powers, limits on presidential declarations of emergencies, various measures to increase oversight of the president, and measures to limit foreign interference in political campaigns for federal office. The vote was 220 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
FCC chair
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to serve as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission for a five-year term ending in mid-2025. Rosenworcel has chaired the FCC since this January on an acting basis, and previously was an FCC commissioner. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 68 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Mediation board
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of Deirdre Hamilton to serve as a commissioner on the National Mediation Board for a term ending in mid-2022. The Board resolves employment and other disputes in the railroad and airline industries. The vote was 52 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Customs and border security
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of Chris Magnus to be commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency at the Homeland Security Department. Magnus, a longtime law enforcement officer, is currently the police chief for Tucson, Ariz. The vote was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Military exports to Saudi Arabia
The Senate on Dec. 7 rejected a motion to discharge from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee a resolution (S.J. Res. 31) to disapprove of the potential sale of military weapons to Saudi Arabia. The vote to discharge was 30 yeas to 67 nays.
Voting yes: Smith
Voting no: Klobuchar
Massachusetts U.S. attorney
The Senate on Dec. 8 confirmed the nomination of Rachael Rollins to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Massachusetts district. Rollins has been an attorney at various government agencies in Massachusetts since 2007. The votewas 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
AmeriCorps
The Senate on Dec. 8 confirmed the nomination of Michael D. Smith to be the CEO of AmeriCorps. Smith is currently executive director of the My Brother's Keeper Alliance and the director of youth opportunity programs at the Obama Foundation. The vote was 58 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
COVID-19 vaccination rule
The Senate on Dec. 8 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 29) that would disapprove of and void a Labor Department emergency rule for requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for employees at companies with 100 or more workers. The vote was 52 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Medicare, debt ceiling
The Senate on Dec. 9 concurred in the House amendment to the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act (S. 610). The amended bill would change procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government's debt ceiling, make changes in Medicare's conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reduce the size of upcoming cuts to Medicare payments to the providers. The vote was 59 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.