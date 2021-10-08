WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending Oct. 8.
HOUSE
Surface transport programs
The House on Oct 1 passed the Surface Transportation Extension Act (H.R. 5434). The bill would authorize, through Oct. 31, programs operated by the Transportation Department that are funded by the highway trust fund. The vote, on Oct. 1, was 365 yeas to 51 nays.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
SENATE
Homeland Security lawyer
The Senate on Oct. 4 confirmed the nomination of Jonathan Meyer to serve as general counsel for the Homeland Security Department. From 1999 to 2016, Meyer was a lawyer at Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and in the Senate; since 2016, he has been a private practice lawyer. The votewas 51 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
International development
The Senate on Oct. 5 confirmed the nomination of Paloma Adams-Allen to serve as deputy administrator of management and resources at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Adams-Allen has been a official at the agency, specializing in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as an advisor at the Organization of American States. The vote, on Oct. 5, was 79 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Washington district judge
The Senate on Oct. 5 confirmed the nomination of Lauren J. King to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. King has been a private practice lawyer in the state since 2008, with a specialty in Indian tribal law. The vote was 55 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Connecticut district judge
The Senate on Oct. 6 confirmed the nomination of Sarah Merriam to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Connecticut. Merriam has been a federal magistrate judge since 2015, and previously was a public defender in Connecticut's federal courts. The vote was 54 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Debt ceiling
The Senate on Oct. 7 passed an amendment to a bill (S. 1301) that would suspend the federal government's debt ceiling through Dec. 3, 2021. The vote was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
