WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Sept. 24.
HOUSE
Veterans programs
The House on Sept. 20 passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act (H.R. 5293), to permanently authorize the VA's dental insurance program and extend statutory authority for two other VA programs. The vote was unanimous with 423 yeas.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, D-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Inflation and disability benefits
The House on Sept. 20 passed the Veterans Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (S. 189). The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to match the level of cost-of-living Social Security benefits increases for veterans' disability and survivors' benefits programs. The vote was unanimous with 423 yeas.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Brain injuries and diplomacy
The House on Sept. 21 passed the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act (S. 1828), to provide payments to federal government employees as compensation for brain injuries suffered in service overseas or domestically. The vote was unanimous with 427 yeas.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Supplemental spending
The House on Sept. 21 passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305), to fund the federal government through Dec. 3, suspend the federal debt limit through 2022, and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote was 220 yeas to 211 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Disability and student loans
The House on Sept. 22 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would require the cancellation of private student loans made to borrowers who subsequently become permanently disabled. The vote was 219 yeas to 204 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Medical debt and veterans
The House on Sept. 22 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350) that would keep a military member's debts stemming from medically necessary procedures from appearing on a credit report, and take other measures to limit debt collection from veterans. The vote was 222 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach
Not voting: Stauber
Managing public lands
The House on Sept. 22 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350) that would designate close to 1.3 million acres of federal land in Washington, Colorado, and California as wilderness or national monuments. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 222 yeas to 200 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Israeli missile defense
The House on Sept. 23 passed the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 5323), , to provide $1 billion in fiscal 2022 for Israel's government to maintain its Iron Dome system for countering short-range missile attacks on the country. The vote was 420 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Civil war in Yemen
The House on Sept. 23 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350) that would stop funding for the shipment of U.S. equipment to support Saudi Arabian airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The vote, was 219 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Federal contracting
The House on Sept. 23 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would bar the president, vice president, and Cabinet officials from contracting to provide goods or services to the federal government. The vote was 234 yeas to 183 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Executive branch directory
The House on Sept. 23 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350) that would replace a congressional print directory of senior officials in the executive branch with an online, constantly updated public directory. The vote was 223 yeas to 202 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Nuclear weapons testing
The House on Sept. 23 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would issue a federal government apology to people in 12 Western states and two U.S. Pacific Ocean territories for radiation exposures that resulted from testing nuclear weapons. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 240 yeas to 185 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Exporting firearms
The House on Sept. 23 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would require the Commerce Department to notify Congress when the agency issues licenses for the export of firearms. The vote was 215 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Military budget
The House on Sept. 23 passed the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350) to authorize $753 billion of military spending and military construction programs for fiscal 2022, and establish military personnel levels for the year. The vote was 316 yeas to 113 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Stauber
Voting no: Hagedorn, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 20 confirmed the nomination of Veronica S. Rossman to serve as a judge on the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Rossman has been a public defender for the federal district courts of Colorado and Wyoming since 2010. The vote was 50 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
New Mexico judge
The Senate on Sept. 21 confirmed the nomination of Margaret Strickland to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Mexico. Strickland has been a private practice lawyer at her own law firm in Las Cruces since 2011; previously, she was a public defender in the state. The vote, on Sept. 21, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Tax policy
The Senate on Sept. 22 confirmed the nomination of Lily Batchelder to serve as the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for tax policy. Batchelder was chief tax counsel for the Democratic majority on the Senate Finance Committee from 2010 to 2014; since then, she has been a law professor at New York University. The vote was 64 yeas to 34 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Trade representative
The Senate on Sept. 22 confirmed the nomination of Jayme White to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative for the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Middle East, Labor, and Environment. White has been a trade policy advisor on the Senate Finance Committee since 2014, and from 2009 to 2014 was a staffer for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The vote was 80 yeas to 18 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
D.C. district judge
The Senate on Sept. 23 confirmed the nomination of Florence Y. Pan to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Washington, D.C. Pan has been a judge on the Washington, D.C., Superior Court since 2009, and was previously a federal prosecutor in the District. The vote was 68 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Trade with Asia
The Senate on Sept. 23 confirmed the nomination of Sarah Bianchi to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative for Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness. Bianchi was a senior economic and domestic policy aide to Vice President Biden from 2011 to 2014, then became a senior advisor at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware. The vote was 85 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Diplomacy with East Asia
The Senate on Sept. 23 confirmed the nomination of Daniel J. Kritenbrink to serve as an assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Kritenbrink, the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam since 2017, had previously served as a diplomat in China and Japan, beginning in 1994. The vote was 72 yeas to 14 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
