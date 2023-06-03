WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE
Defining small companies
The House on May 30 passed the Small Entity Update Act (H.R. 2792) to require the Securities and Exchange Commission to update, every five years, its definition of "small entity" for the purposes of regulation. The vote was 367 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: Angie Craig, D-2
Shareholder voting
The House on May 30 passed the Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act (H.R. 2795). Under the bill, a publicly traded company that has multiple classes of shareholders, with differing amounts of power over the company, would be required to provide more information about those classes of shareholders. The vote was 347 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Craig
Investing in small businesses
The House on May 30 passed the Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act (H.R. 2796). The bill would require a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) office for investment in small business to expand efforts to help some types of small business, including those in rural areas and those hurt by natural disasters, raise private capital. The vote was 309 yeas to 67 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Craig
Jews and anti-Semitism
The House on May 31 passed a resolution (H. Res. 382) recognizing the contributions Jews have made to American society and calling on civic, political, and religious leaders to oppose anti-Semitism. The vote, on May 31, was unanimous with 429 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Craig
Budget, debt limit
The House on May 31 passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746. The bill would suspend the federal debt limit through 2024, cancel some unspent funding for the Internal Revenue Service and COVID response programs, and create caps on discretionary federal spending in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. The votw was 314 yeas to 117 nays.
Voting yes: Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Finstad, Fischbach
Not voting: Craig
Qualifying private investors
The House on May 31 passed the Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act (H.R. 2797) to expand eligibility for individuals to qualify as an accredited investor, eligible to purchase privately offered securities, by passing an examination from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The vote was 383 yeas to 18 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Not voting: Craig
SENATE
Louisiana judge
The Senate on May 30 confirmed the nomination of Darrel Papillion to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Papillion has been a private practice lawyer in Baton Rogue for more than two decades, focused on civil and commercial law, including injury and wrongful death cases. The vote, on May 30, was 59 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Student loans rule
The Senate on June 1 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 45), to disapprove of and void an Education Department rule issued last October that suspended or cancelled payments on student loans. The vote was 52 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Military, IRS funding
The Senate on June 1 rejected an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), that would have reduced funding for the Internal Revenue Service while increasing funding for the Defense Department. The vote was 49 yeas to 48 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Work requirement
The Senate on June 1 has rejected an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), that would have made permanent a requirement for single adults to be employed in order to receive food stamp benefits. The vote was 46 yeas to 51 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Removing COVID funding
The Senate on June 1 rejected an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), that would have cancelled unspent funding for COVID relief programs. The vote was 47 yeas to 52 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Budget, debt limit
The Senate on June 1 passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746). The bill would suspend the federal debt limit through 2024, cancel some unspent funding for the Internal Revenue Service and COVID response programs, and create caps on discretionary federal spending in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. The vote was 63 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
