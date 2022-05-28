WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending May 27.
There were no key votes in the House during the week.
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on May 24 confirmed the nomination of Stephanie Davis to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Davis, a U.S. district court judge in Michigan since late 2019, was previously a federal magistrate judge, assistant U.S. attorney, and private practice lawyer in Detroit. The vote was 49 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Overseeing elections
The Senate on May 24 confirmed the nomination of Dara Lindenbaum to be a member of the Federal Election Commission. Lindenbaum had most recently been an elections lawyer at a private law firm in Washington, D.C. The vote was 54 yeas to 38 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New Jersey judge
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Evelyn Padin to be a judge on the U.S. district court for New Jersey. Padin has been a lawyer at her own law firm in Jersey City since 1995. The votewas 51 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Colorado judge
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Charlotte Sweeney to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Colorado. Sweeney has been a private practice lawyer since 1995, specializing in employment discrimination law.The vote was 48 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Mortgage financing
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Sandra Thompson to be director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Thompson has been a senior official at the agency since 2013, and previously was a long-time official at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The vote was 49 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
EPA official
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Henry Christopher Frey to be the Environmental Protection Agency's assistant administrator of the Office of Research and Development. Frey has been an official in various roles at the EPA, from 2006 to 2018, and a professor at North Carolina State University since 1994. The vote, on May 25, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Government worker reviews
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Cathy Harris to be a member of the Merit Systems Protection Board for a seven-year term ending in 2028. The Board hears appeals of disciplinary matters and other claims brought by federal government employees. Harris had been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., specializing in employment law. The vote was 48 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Domestic terrorism
The Senate on May 26 rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to proceed to the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. The bill would authorize actions against domestic terrorism by the Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Department. The vote was 47 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Foreign service
The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marcia Bernicat to be director general of the Foreign Service. Bernicat is a career member of the Foreign Service at the State Department, serving in numerous roles, including ambassador to Bangladesh, Senegal, and Guinea Bissau. The vote was 82 yeas to 10 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
