WASHINGTON—How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending April 20.
HOUSE
China surveillance balloons
The House on April 17 passed the Upholding Sovereignty of Airspace Act (H.R. 1151) to condemn China's surveillance balloon flights over the U.S. since 2017 and have the State Department work with other countries to oppose such flights as invasions of sovereign territory. The vote was 405 yeas to 6 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Ilhan Omar, D-5
Russia drone attack
The House on April 17 passed a resolution (H. Res. 240) to condemn Russia's recent destruction of a U.S. military drone said to have been flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. The vote was unanimous with 410 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Regulating waterways veto override
The House on April 18 failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution that would have voided an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. The vote was 227 yeas to 196 nays, with a two-thirds majority required.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
D.C. crime policies
The House on April 19 passed a bill (H.J. Res. 42) to disapprove of and void the Washington, D.C., Council's adoption of a law changing policing policies for D.C. police officers. The vote, on April 19, was 229 yeas to 189 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Telecommunications security
The House on April 19 passed the Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act (H.R. 1149), to require the State Department to assist telecommunications infrastructure installments that promote U.S. national security, and require other measures to address security risks from telecommunications. The vote was 410 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Gender and school sports
The House on April 20 passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734), to condition federal funding of school athletic programs on those schools not allowing people whose biological sex at birth is male to take part in female athletic programs. The vote, on April 20, was 219 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Military official
The Senate on April 18 confirmed the nomination of Radha Iyengar Plumb to be deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. Plumb, currently chief of staff to defense's deputy secretary, was formerly an executive at Google and at Facebook, and a national security staffer at several federal agencies. The vote was 68 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Justice programs
The Senate on April 18 confirmed the nomination of Amy Lefkowitz Solomon to be the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for the office of justice programs (OJP). A senior official at OJP since the start of the Biden administration, Solomon was in similar roles at OJP during the Obama administration as well. The vote was 59 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
COVID vaccines
The Senate on April 18 rejected an amendment to the Fire Grants and Safety Act (S. 870) that would have made grants to local fire departments contingent on those departments not having imposed Covid vaccination requirements on their employees. The vote was 45 yeas to 54 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Funding firefighter grants
The Senate on April 18 rejected an amendment p to the Fire Grants and Safety Act (S. 870) that would have used unspent COVID relief funds to help cover the cost of the bill's firefighting grants program. The vote was 47 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Fighting fires
The Senate on April 20 passed the Fire Grants and Safety Act (S. 870), to reauthorize through fiscal 2030 several federal firefighting and fire management programs. The vote was 95 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
