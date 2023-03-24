WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending March 23.
HOUSE
Relations with Australia and United Kingdom
The House on March 22 passed a bill (H.R. 1093) to have the State Department report to Congress on State's implementation of a trilateral U.S. security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom that includes cooperation for developing advanced military technologies. The vote was 393 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: none
Relations with Taiwan
The House on March 22 passed a bill (H.R. 1159) to require the State Department to periodically update its guidance to Congress regarding U.S. policy toward Taiwan. The vote was 404 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Southeast Asia
The House on March 23 passed the Providing Appropriate Recognition and Treatment Needed to Enhance Relations with ASEAN Act (H.R. 406), to provide various legal immunities and privileges to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The vote was 388 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Overriding presidential veto
The House on March 23 failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 30), to disapprove of and void a Labor Department rule issued in December 2022 that authorized fiduciaries of retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in their management of the plans. The vote was 219 yeas to 200 nays, with a two-thirds majority required to override the veto.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fishbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Philips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Colorado district judge
The Senate on March 22 confirmed the nomination of Gordan P. Gallagher to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Colorado. A federal magistrate judge in the district since 2012, Gallagher had previously been a practitioner at his own law firm and a prosecutor for Colorado's government. The vote was 53 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Iran and militias in Iraq
The Senate on March 22 rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to a bill (S. 316) that would have repealed the 2002 authorization of use of military force against Iraq and replaced it with an authorization to use military force against militias in Iraq that are supported by Iran. The vote was 36 yeas to 60 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Oversight of military force
The Senate on March 23 rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to a bill (S. 316) that would have stipulated that no future authorization of use of military force could extend beyond two years. The vote was 19 yeas to 76 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Authorization of Iraq War
The Senate on March 23 rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho, to a bill (S. 316) that would have conditioned repeal of the 2002 authorization to use military force against Iraq on assurances that repeal would not harm U.S. ability to detain terrorists. The vote was 41 yeas to 52 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.