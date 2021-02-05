WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted on major issues during the week ending Feb. 5.
HOUSE
Removing congresswoman from committees
Voting 230 for and 198 against, the House on Feb. 4 took away the committee assignments of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in response to her false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed no airplane struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy, Jr., that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam from space caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. The first-term lawmaker from Georgia's 14th District had been assigned to two panels: Budget, and Education and Labor. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left her with no committee seats.
A yes vote was to strip Greene of her committee assignments.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: None
Advancing plan for budget reconciliation
Voting 218 for and 212 against, the House on Feb. 3 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (H Con Res 11) that would allow President Biden's $1.9 trillion package of Covid-19 relief measures to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks. The resolution triggers the "budget reconciliation" process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began last Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.
A yes vote was to adopt the budget resolution.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Expanding federally funded apprenticeships
Voting 247 for and 173 against, the House on Feb. 5 passed a bill (HR 447) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for employment in traditional industries such as manufacturing and construction, it also would fund apprenticeships in specialized fields including early childhood education, advanced health care and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities for persons with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. The bill drew Republican opposition, in part, because it quashed the Trump administration's Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs), which receive federal funding but operate with few regulations and are unwelcoming to unions.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Hagedorn, Fischbach
SENATE
Advancing plan for budget reconciliation
Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Feb. 5 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (S Con Res 5) under which President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief bill could be passed by simple majority vote in coming weeks. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. The resolution triggers the "budget reconciliation" process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began last Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.
A yes vote was to advance the administration's pandemic-relief legislation.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Confirming Alejandro Mayorkas for homeland security
Voting 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of homeland security. The son of a holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama.
A yes vote was to confirm Mayorkas.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
Confirming Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Voting 86 for and 13 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.
A yes vote was to confirm Buttigieg.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
