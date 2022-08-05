WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Aug. 5.
HOUSE
Semi-automatic guns
The House on July 29 passed the Assault Weapons Ban (H.R. 1808), to criminalize the purchase or possession of semi-automatic guns (also called assault weapons) or devices that feed large amounts of ammunition into a gun. The vote was 217 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Wildfires and water management
The House on July 29 passed the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (H.R. 5118), to authorize various water management projects and change federal wildlife programs, including increasing firefighter wages. The vote was 218 yeas to 199 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Regulating big cats
The House on July 29 passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act (H.R. 263), to tighten federal restrictions on the trade and use of large feline species, such as lions, tigers, cheetahs, and mountain lions. The vote, was 278 yeas to 134 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Restoring coal mine sites
The House on July 29 passed the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines Act (H.R. 7283), to allow states to reserve up to 30 percent of their federal grants for reclamation of abandoned coal mines to fund the treatment and abatement of drainage of acidic water from the mines. The vote was 391 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Computing infrastructure reviews
The House on July 29 passed a bill (S. 3451) to speed regulatory reviews of computer and networking manufacturing infrastructure projects. The vote was 303 yeas to 89 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Virginia judge
The Senate on Aug. 2 confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Hanes to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Virginia. Hanes has been a magistrate judge in the district for two years, and previously was a private practice lawyer, and an assistant public defender in the district for seven years. The vote was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Veterans and toxins
The Senate on Aug. 2 agreed to the House amendment to the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (S. 3373), to increase medical benefits and treatments for military veterans who were exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote was 86 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New NATO members
The Senate on Aug. 3 agreed to a resolution to have the U.S. ratify the proposal for Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The vote was 95 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Environmental regulations
The Senate on Aug. 4 passed a joint resolution (S.J. Res. 55) to disapprove of and cancel a Council on Environmental Quality rule, issued this April, changing procedures for the development of regulations issued under the National Environmental Policy Act. The April rule expanded the allowable scope of such regulations by, for example, requiring regulators to consider the reasonably foreseeable indirect and cumulative effects of a given regulation. The vote to cancel the rule was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Aug. 4 confirmed the nomination of Roopali Desai to be a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Desai has been a private practice lawyer in Phoenix, specializing in elections and voting law, since 2007. The vote was 67 yeas to 29 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
