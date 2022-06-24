WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending June 24.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed this measure by voice vote: the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans Act (S. 4261), to suspend duties and other restrictions on the importation of infant formula to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.
HOUSE
Industrial cybersecurity
The House on June 21 passed the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act (H.R. 7777). The bill would establish an effort at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for training cybersecurity workers on how to protect industrial control systems from cyber attacks. The vote was 368 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Noting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Mental health
The House on June 22 passed the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act (H.R. 7666). The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2027, various mental and behavioral health programs, and expand eligibility for enrolling in opioid treatment programs. The vote was 402 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Noting no: none
Health innovations agency
The House on June 22 passed the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health Act (H.R. 5585), to create the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health agency, which would, like similar existing agencies for the military and energy, fund research into novel health and medicine technologies. The vote was 336 yeas to 85 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Noting no: Fischbach
Active shooters
The House on June 22 rejected the Active Shooter Alert Act (H.R. 6538). The bill would have established an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. The vote was 259 yeas to 162 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
School meals
The House on June 23 passed the Keep Kids Fed Act (S. 2089). The bill would extend waivers for federal child nutrition programs that were first issued in response to closing school classrooms in early 2020 and have been used to provide free school meals, summer meals, and subsidies for child care. The vote was 376 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Noting no: none
Mental health at colleges
The House on June 23 passed the Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act (H.R. 5407) to require the Education Department to promote mental health and suicide prevention plans at colleges and universities. The vote was 405 yeas to 16 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Noting no: none
Collegiate drug use
The House on June 23 passed the Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act (H.R. 6493). The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2028, the federal illicit drug and alcohol abuse prevention program for colleges and universities, and provide $15 million of annual funding for grants and other efforts to prevent alcohol and substance misuse at those campuses.The vote was 371 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Noting no: none
Sex and demographic surveys
The House on June 23 passed the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act (H.R. 4176). The bill would require federal agencies to include information about non-heterosexuals in surveys that cover demographic data. The vote was 220 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
California judge
The Senate on June 21 confirmed the nomination of Ana Isabel de Alba to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of California. de Alba has been a superior court judge in Fresno County since 2018; for a decade previous, she was a private practice lawyer. The vote was 53 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Consumer products commissioner
The Senate on June 22 confirmed the nomination of Mary Boyle to be on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for a 7-year term ending in fall 2025. Boyle, currently the commission's executive director, has been at the CPSC for more than a decade. A supporter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Boyle "is deeply knowledgeable about consumer product safety and the functioning of the CPSC. I have every confidence that she will be ready to lead on day one." An opponent, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., cited "significant concerns about major administrative failures at the agency during Ms. Boyle's tenure as executive director there, including the improper disclosure of unredacted manufacturer and consumer data." The vote was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Gun violence
The Senate on June 23 passed an amendment to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (S. 2938) that would establish a variety of measures intended to reduce mass shootings, including spending on behavioral health clinics, funding for school safety efforts, and restrictions on gun ownership by ex-convicts and those found by a court to be mentally ill. The vote was 65 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
