WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending March 25.
HOUSE
Ethnic hairstyles
The House on March 18 passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 2116), to prohibit discrimination in the federal government based on a hair texture or hairstyle that is tied to ethnicity or race. The vote was 235 yeas to 189 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Tom Emmer R, 6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
SENATE
California judge
The Senate on March 22 confirmed the nomination of Ruth Bermudez Montenegro to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of California. Montenegro was an attorney at a California school district before, in 2014, becoming a California state judge and then, in 2018, becoming a magistrate judge in the southern district. The vote was 55 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Georgia judge
The Senate on March 22 confirmed the nomination of Victoria Calvert to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of Georgia. Calvert has been a public defender for the federal government, based in Atlanta, since 2012. The vote, on March 22, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Maryland judge
The Senate on March 23 confirmed the nomination of Julie Rubin to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Maryland. Rubin, a private practice lawyer in Baltimore from 2000 to 2013, then became a judge in Baltimore's circuit court. The vote was 51 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New York judge
The Senate on March 23 confirmed the nomination of Hector Gonzalez to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of New York. Gonzalez has been a private practice lawyer in New York City since 1999. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said: "In addition to the criminal law expertise he developed as a prosecutor, Mr. Gonzalez has also gained considerable civil litigation experience, managing complex litigation matters involving bankruptcy, antitrust, and professional liability." The vote, on March 23, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Washington judge
The Senate on March 23 confirmed the nomination of John Chun to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. Chun, a judge on the Washington state appeals court since 2018, was previously a county court judge and a private practice lawyer in Seattle. The vote was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Nevada judge
The Senate on March 23 confirmed the nomination of Cristina D. Silva to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Nevada. Silva became a Nevada district court judge in 2019; prior to that, she was a federal prosecutor in Nevada starting in 2010. The vote was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second Nevada judge
The Senate on March 23 confirmed the nomination of Anne Rachel Traum to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Nevada. Traum has been a law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 2014, and previously was a federal government lawyer in Nevada. The vote, on March 23, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Appeals court judge
The Senate on March 23 confirmed the nomination of Alison Nathan to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Nathan has been a judge on the U.S. southern district of New York court since 2011. The vote was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Minnesota U.S. attorney
The Senate on March 24 confirmed the nomination of Andrew Luger to be the U.S. attorney for Minnesota. Luger served in the same role from 2014 to 2017; otherwise, he has been a law firm partner in Minneapolis since 1996. The vote, on March 24, was 60 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
