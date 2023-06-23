WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed these measures: the Fiscal Year 2023 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (S. 30); the Paperwork Burden Reduction Act (H.R. 3797), to provide an alternative manner of furnishing certain health insurance coverage statements to individuals; the United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act (H.R. 4004); and the Employer Reporting Improvement Act (H.R. 3801), to streamline and improve the employer reporting process relating to health insurance coverage and to protect dependent privacy.
HOUSE
Business training for veterans
The House on June 20 passed the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act (H.R. 1606), to codify into law the Small Business Administration's Boots to Business Program for training military veterans in various fundamentals of operating a small business. The vote was unanimous with 407 yeas.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Student loans veto
The House on June 21 failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 45), that would have disapproved of and voided an Education Department rule issued last October that suspended or cancelled payments on student loans. The votewas 221 yeas to 206 nays, with a two-thirds majority required.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Choice in health care
The House on June 21 passed an amendment to the Custom Health Option and Individual Care Expense Arrangement Act (H.R. 3799), to express the sense of Congress that free market practices in health care should be restored, and authority over healthcare decisions should lie with patients and doctors, not insurers and government regulators. The vote was 228 yeas to 206 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Health care reimbursements
The House on June 21 passed the Custom Health Option and Individual Care Expense Arrangement Act (H.R. 3799), o give statutory authority for federal regulations to allow employers to offer their employees individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements for covering the workers' medical expenses. The vote was 220 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Censuring representative
The House on June 21 passed a resolution (H. Res. 521), to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for falsely claiming there was evidence of President Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election and become president. The resolution also directed the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff's claims and allegations that he abused sensitive information obtained in his time as a senior member of the House Intelligence Committee. The vote was 213 yeas to 209 nays, with 6 voting present.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting present: Fischbach
Impeachment resolution
The House on June 22 passed a resolution (H. Res. 503) to re-refer a resolution that would impeach President Biden for high crimes and misdemeanors to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees. The vote was 219 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Housing foreigners in schools
The House on June 22 passed a resolution (H. Res. 461), to condemn the use of public elementary and secondary school buildings to house aliens not legally residing in the U.S. The vote was 223 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on June 20 confirmed the nomination of Julie Rikelman to be a judge on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Rikelman has been the Center for Reproductive Rights's senior litigation director since 2011; preceding that, she was a private practice lawyer and lawyer at NBC Universal. The vote was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Regulating heavy-duty vehicle emissions
The Senate on June 21 failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (S.J. Res. 11),. The resolution would have disapproved of and voided an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule for restricting ozone, particulate matter, and other forms of air pollution from heavy-duty motor vehicles that was issued this January. The vote to override the veto was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with a two-thirds majority needed to override.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
New York judge
The Senate on June 21 confirmed the nomination of Natasha Merle to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Merle has been a lawyer and official at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for a decade; previously, she was a public defender in the district for a year and twice was a clerk for New York district judges. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Regulating firearm stabilizing braces
The Senate on June 22 rejected a resolution (H.J. Res. 44), that would have disapproved of and voided a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule issued this January that regulates stabilizing braces used to enable shooting a pistol from the shoulder. The vote was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Tax treaty with Chile
The Senate on June 22 ratified a treaty with Chile, signed in 2010, for avoiding double taxation and evasion of income taxes and capital gains taxes. The vote was 95 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
