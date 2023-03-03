WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending March 2.
HOUSE
Turkey earthquakes
The House on Feb. 27 passed a resolution (H. Res. 132) mourning the more than 40,000 Turks and Syrians killed by the recent earthquakes in Turkey, and condemning Syria's Assad regime for failing to provide adequate relief to victims. The vote was 414 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Internet-connected devices
The House on Feb. 27 passed the Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act (H.R. 538), sponsored by Rep. John R. Curtis, R-Utah, to require makers of products that are connected to the Internet and use a camera or microphone to inform consumers that their products have such features. The vote was 406 yeas to 12 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Retirement plans
The House on Feb. 28 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 30) to disapprove of and void a Labor Department rule issued in December 2022 that authorized fiduciaries of retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in their management of the plans. The vote was 216 yeas to 204 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Reducing inflation
The House on March 1 approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., to the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation Act (H.R. 347). The amendment stated that the House, as well as the president, have the task of decreasing inflation and reducing the cost of living by enacting thoughtful legislation.The vote, on March 1, was 364 yeas to 56 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer
Executive orders and inflation
The House has passed the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation Act (H.R. 347). The bill would require the Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget to make estimates of the impact on inflation of each executive order issued by the president expected to have a $1 billion or greater impact on the federal budget. The vote was 272 yeas to 148 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Virginia judge
The Senate on Feb. 28 confirmed the nomination of Jamar K. Walker to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA). Walker has been a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the district since 2015, specializing in cases of alleged corruption and white collar crime. The vote was 52 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Washington judge
The Senate on Feb. 28 confirmed the nomination of Jamal N. Whitehead to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Whitehead has been a private practice lawyer at a Seattle law firm since 2016; he has also been a lawyer at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the district. The vote was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
California judge
The Senate on Feb. 28 confirmed the nomination of Araceli Martinez-Olguin to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Currently an attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, Martinez-Olguin has also been an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer and a lawyer at Legal Aid at Work. The vote was 48 yeas to 48 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 49th yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Massachusetts judge
The Senate on March 1 confirmed the nomination of Margaret R. Guzman to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. A state district court judge in Massachusetts since 2009, Guzman had previously been a public defender and lawyer at her own law firm. The vote was 48 yeas to 48 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 49th yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Retirement plans
The Senate on March 1 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 30) to disapprove of and void a Labor Department rule issued in December 2022 that authorized fiduciaries of retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in their management of the plans. The vote was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Illinois judge
The Senate on March 2 confirmed the nomination of Colleen R. Lawless to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Lawless, a private practice lawyer in Illinois from 2009 to 2019, then became a judge on an Illinois circuit court. The vote was 51 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Michigan judge
The Senate on March 2 confirmed the nomination of Jonathan James Canada Grey to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. A magistrate judge in the district for the last two years, Grey had previously been a federal prosecutor in the district and in Ohio. The vote was 49 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
