WASHINGTON — Here’s how Minnesota’s senators voted during the week ending Aug. 13. The House was in recess. The Senate will be in recess until September.
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Aug. 7 confirmed the nomination of Eunice C. Lee to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee has been a criminal public defense lawyer, in New York City and in the federal government, since 1998, as well as a law professor at New York University from 2003 to 2019. The vote was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Budgeting and infrastructure
The Senate on Aug. 8 waived budgetary points of order against the substitute amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684). A motion opponent, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said $250 billion of the amendment’s roughly $1 trillion of spending was not paid for, and therefore should be eliminated. The vote was 64 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Infrastructure spending
The Senate on Aug. 8 passed a substitute amendment to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), that would authorize $1.2 trillion of spending on various forms of infrastructure, including highways, mass transit, railroads, shipping, and broadband Internet. The vote was 69 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
TransportationThe Senate on Aug. 10 passed the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit, and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending levels on those programs. The vote was 69 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Green New Deal
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14) that would bar enactment of the Green New Deal, a proposal for large-scale changes to energy consumption in the United States that would generally shift the country away from the use of fossil fuel resources. The vote was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Climate amendment
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill to establish a fund for addressing climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and reducing fossil fuel use. The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Family businesses and taxes
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for stable tax regimes regarding cross-generational transfer of business and farm ownerships, including the step-up in cost basis for inheritances. The vote was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Financial account reporting
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would establish requirements for the tax reporting of large financial account balances to the Internal Revenue Service. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Fracking oil wells
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would bar new regulations that ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of oil and natural gas wells. The vote was 57 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
School and lockdowns
The Senate on Aug. 10 rejected an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would have stipulated that public schools should be open throughout the 2021-2022 school year. The votewas 49 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Power plants
The Senate passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would bar the Agriculture Department from banning loans to build or maintain fossil fuel-burning electric power plants. The vote was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Electric vehicle tax credits
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would adopt means tests for electric vehicle tax credits, including a maximum vehicle value of $40,000 and a maximum individual income of $100,000. Fischer said: The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Terrorist groups
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would prevent funding of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The vote was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Critical race theory
The Senate on Aug. 10 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would bar federal funding for the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Power generation
The Senate on Aug. 11 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for federal government promotion of the expansion of baseload electric power generation, including fossil fuel-based and nuclear power plants. The vote was 52 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Illegal immigration
The Senate on Aug. 11 passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for ensuring that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has adequate resources to deport criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes committed in the U.S. The vote was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
2022 Budget
The Senate on Aug. 11 passed the 2022 budget bill to set out the federal government’s fiscal 2022 budget and establish proposed budgetary levels for fiscal 2023 through 2031. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Voters and elections
The Senate on Aug. 11 discharged from the Senate Rules Committee the For the People Act (S. 1). The bill would make numerous changes to voter registration and election practices in the 50 states, and establish certain ethics requirements for federal government workers, including politicians and judges. The vote to discharge was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
