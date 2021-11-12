WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's House delegation voted on the chamber's sole vote of the week ending Nov. 12. There were no votes in the Senate.
HOUSE
Surface transport spending
The House on Nov. 5 agreed to the Senate amendment to the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act (H.R. 3684), to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit, and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending on those programs. The vote was 228 yeas to 206 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none
