WASHINGTON — Here’s how Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, voted in the U.S. House in the week ending July 2. There were no votes in the Senate.
Regulating methane emissions
The House on June 25 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 14) to disapprove of and nullify a September 2020 Environmental Protection Agency rule concerning methane emissions and oil and natural gas production. The vote was 229 yeas to 191 nays.
Hagedorn voted no.
National science foundation
The House on June 28 passed the National Science Foundation for the Future Act (H.R. 2225), to authorize spending on the National Science Foundation through fiscal 2026. The vote was 345 yeas to 67 nays.
Hagedorn voted yes.
Energy and science
The House on June 28 passed the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act (H.R. 3593), to authorize and set out regulations for research and development programs at the Energy Department’s Office of Science. The vote was 351 yeas to 68 nays.
Hagedorn voted yes.
Infectious diseases
The House on June 28 has passed the Global Health Security Act (H.R. 391), which would implement an international initiative for responding to infectious disease threats. The vote was 307 yeas to 112 nays.
Hagedorn voted no.
Terrorism in North Africa
The House on June 29 passed the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act (H.R. 567), to authorize a program for working with countries in North Africa against terrorist and extremist groups. The vote was 395 yeas to 15 nays.
Hagedorn voted yes.
Government inspectors
The House on June 29 passed the IG Independence and Empowerment Act (H.R. 2662). The bill would change policies regarding the federal government’s inspectors general (IG), including requiring the president to notify Congress of removals of inspectors and setting out specific causes that justify removal. The vote, on June 29, was 221 yeas to 182 nays.
Hagedorn voted no.
Capitol building statues
The House on June 29 passed a bill (H.R. 3005) that would replace the bust of Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney in the Capitol building with a bust of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and remove statues of people who were in the Confederacy from display. The vote was 285 yeas to 120 nays.
Hagedorn voted no.
Capitol riot investigation
The House on June 30 passed a bill (H. Res. 503) to establish a House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. The vote was 222 yeas to 190 nays.
Hagedorn voted no.
Water and transportation
The House on July 1 passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act (H.R. 3684). The bill would authorize through fiscal 2026 $715 billion on drinking water and wastewater programs and various Transportation Department programs, including new mass transit and climate change programs. The vote was 221 yeas to 201 nays.
Hagedorn did not vote.
