WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending May 8.
Along with roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote: the National Senior Investor Initiative Act (H.R. 2593), to create an interdivisional taskforce at the Securities and Exchange Commission for senior investors; a bill (H.R. 2608), to specify the periods for which financial statements are required to be provided by an emerging growth company; and a bill (H.R. 2610), to permit securities issuers to file draft registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission for confidential review.
HOUSE
Offerings of company stock
The House on June 5 passed the Encouraging Public Offerings Act (H.R. 2793), to expand the ability of companies issuing stock to the public to use streamlined regulatory procedures. The vote was 384 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: Angie Craig, D-2
Initial public offerings
The House on June 5 has passed the Middle Market IPO Cost Act (H.R. 2812), sponsored by Rep. James A. Himes, D-Conn., to require the Securities and Exchange Commission to report to Congress on the costs for small and mid-sized companies of initial public offerings (IPOs), and ways to potentially reduce those costs. The vote was 390 yeas to 10 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Craig
SENATE
Energy official
The Senate on June 7 confirmed the nomination of David Crane to be the Energy Department's Under Secretary for Infrastructure. Crane was the CEO of NRG, a large electric power generation company, for 12 years; more recently, he has been a board member of several renewable energy and steel companies. The vote was 56 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Small business official
The Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Dilawar Syed to be the Small Business Administration deputy administrator. Syed was an official in various business and economy roles in the Obama administration, and is currently the CEO of Lumiata, a healthcare artificial intelligence company. The vote was 54 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Federal claims judge
The Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Milly R. Silfen to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Silfen has been a solicitor attorney in the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office since 2013, when she left a private practice law firm. The vote was 55 yeas to 39 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
