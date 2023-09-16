Targeted News Service
WASHINGTON — Here’s how Minnesota’s members of Congress voted during the week ending Sept. 15.
HOUSE
Iranian missile program
The House on Sept. 12 passed the Fight and Combat Rampant Iranian Missile Exports Act (H.R. 3152), to impose sanctions on foreign individuals and government entities that help Iran acquire missile or drone weapons. The vote, was 403 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1st; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: none
Condemning Iran
The House on Sept. 12 passed a resolution (H. Res. 492) to condemn Iran for violating human rights and persecuting the country’s Baha’i religious population, and call for sanctions on Iranians responsible for those violations. The vote, was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Wildfire fuels
The House on Sept. 13 passed the Accurately Counting Risk Elimination Solutions Act (H.R. 1567). The bill would require reports from the Agriculture Department and Interior Department on their efforts to reduce the volume of hazardous wildfire fuels on government lands. The vote was 406 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Regulating automobiles
The House on Sept. 14 passed the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act (H.R. 1435). The bill would stipulate that states proposing regulations under the Clean Air Act that effectively ban the sale of new automobiles that use internal combustion engines cannot receive waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adopt such regulations. The vote was 222 yeas to 190 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
VA deputy secretary
The Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed the nomination of Tanya J. Bradsher to be deputy secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Bradsher is currently the VA’s chief of staff; she has been on the National Security Council and was in the Army for 20 years. The vote was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Illinois judge
The Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed the nomination of Jeffrey Cummings to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Cummings was a lawyer at a Chicago civil rights law firm until 2019, when he became a magistrate judge on the Northern District. The vote was 50 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Government appropriations
The Senate on Sept. 14 passed a motion to proceed to consideration of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 4366). The bill would provide fiscal 2024 funding for military construction programs, as well as the Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Departments. The vote was 91 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
