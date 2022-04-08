WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending April 8.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the following measures by voice vote: the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act (S. 2687), to give the Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs testimonial subpoena authority; and a resolution (S. Res. 503), expressing the sense of the Senate that China's government should immediately guarantee the safety and freedom of tennis star Peng Shuai.
HOUSE
Medical marijuana
The House on April 4 passed the Medical Marijuana Research Act (H.R. 5657), to create a new, less stringent federal registration process for research into medical marijuana. The vote was 343 yeas to 75 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: Tom Emmer, R-6. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Treating birth defects
The House on April 4 passed the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act (H.R. 1916), to require health insurers to cover birth defect treatments in their plans. The vote was 310 yeas to 110 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach
Voting no: Stauber
Not voting: Emmer
Economic security
The House on April 5 passed the DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act (H.R. 4476), to create a trade and economic security advisory council at the Homeland Security Department. The vote was 348 yeas to 75 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Not voting: Emmer
Hazard mitigation
The House on April 5 passed the Resilient Assistance for Mitigation for Environmentally Resilient Infrastructure and Construction by Americans Act (H.R. 5689), to change various rules for federal funding to local governments and nonprofit groups for disaster hazard mitigation and planning programs. The vote was 383 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Emmer
Ukraine and NATO
The House on April 5 passed a resolution (H. Res. 831), to stress the importance of democratic principles at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and NATO's commitment to bolstering democratic institutions in NATO member countries. The vote was 362 yeas to 63 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Capitol riot subpoenas
The House on April 6 passed a resolution (H. Res. 1037) to recommend that Trump administration staffers Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas issued by the House subcommittee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 220 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Russia war crimes
The House on April 6 passed the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act (H.R. 7276). The bill would require the president to send to Congress a report on war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 418 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Restaurant subsidies
The House on April 7 passed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act (H.R. 3807), to add $55 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a COVID relief grant program that began in spring 2021. The vote was 223 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Trade with Russia
The House on April 7 passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act (H.R. 7108), to authorize the president to increase duties on goods imported from Russia or Belarus through 2023, and authorize a broader standard for applying visa and property-related sanctions against foreigners accused of serious human rights abuses. The vote was 420 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Energy imports from Russia
The House on April 7 passed the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act (H.R. 6968), to bar the importation from Russia of a set of energy products, including petroleum and natural gas, with a potential waiver of the ban if U.S. interests warrant a waiver. The vote was 413 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
SENATE
Sanctions official
The Senate on April 6 confirmed the nomination of James O'Brien to be the head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination. O'Brien, a State Department staffer and official starting in 1989, has, since 2017, been an executive at the Albright Stonebridge Group, a global business consultancy. The vote was 71 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Trade with Russia
The Senate on April 7 passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act (H.R. 7108), to authorize the president to increase duties on goods imported from Russia or Belarus through 2023, and authorize a broader standard for applying visa and property-related sanctions against foreigners accused of serious human rights abuses. The vote was unanimous with 100 yeas.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Energy imports from Russia
The Senate on April 7 passed the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act (H.R. 6968), to bar the importation from Russia of a set of energy products, including petroleum and natural gas, with a potential waiver of the ban if U.S. interests warrant a waiver. The vote was unanimous with 100 yeas.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Supreme Court
The Senate on April 7 confirmed the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court. Jackson, a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals since June 2021, was earlier a U.S. district court for Washington, D.C., starting in 2013, and a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission from 2010 to 2013. The vote was 53 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
