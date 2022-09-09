WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending Sept. 9.
There were no key votes in the House.
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 7 confirmed the nomination of John Z. Lee to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois since 2012,was previously a private practice lawyer in Chicago and, in the early 1990s, a Justice Department lawyer. The vote was 50 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Second appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 8 confirmed the nomination of Andre Mathis to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mathis has been a private practice lawyer in Memphis, Tenn., since 2007. The vote was 48 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
