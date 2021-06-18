WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending June 18.
HOUSE
Passing bills
The House on June 15 approved a motion to pass 10 different bills without an individual roll call vote. The vote was 287 yeas to 140 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6th; Michelle Fischbach,R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Not voting: None
Veterans and contraception
The House on June 15 rejected the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act. The bill would have barred the Veterans Affairs Department from requiring military veterans to pay for contraceptive products that VA health insurance plans cover the cost of. The vote was 240 yeas to 188 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Capitol riot
The House on June 15 passed a bill that would award four Congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police for protecting the Capitol complex during the January 6 riot. The vote was 406 yeas to 21 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: None
Small business loans
The House on June 15 rejected the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act, which would have required the reporting by financial companies of data for loans provided to businesses owned by non-heterosexuals. The vote, on June 15, was 248 yeas to 177 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Disclosures by publicly traded companies
The House on June 16 passed the ESG Disclosure Simplification Act (H.R. 1187). The bill would require companies that issue publicly regulated securities to disclose to their shareholders certain environmental, social, and governance metrics and their connection to the company's long-term business strategy. The vote was 215 yeas to 214 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Juneteenth holiday
The House on June 16 passed a bill to make June 19 (Juneteenth) a legal public holiday called Juneteenth National Independence Day, to commemorate the day in 1865 when news of the end of slavery in the U.S. reached slaves in Texas. The vote, was 415 yeas to 14 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: None
Iraq war
The House on June 17 passed a bill (H.R. 256), to repeal Congress's 2002 resolution authorizing the war in Iraq. The vote was 268 yeas to 161 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on June 14 confirmed the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. The vote was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
FTC chairwoman
The Senate on June 15 confirmed the nomination of Lina M. Kahn to serve as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a term ending in September 2024. Kahn has been a law professor at Columbia University, legal advisor to the FTC, and legal director of the Open Markets Institute. The vote was 69 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Water regulator
The Senate on June 16 confirmed the nomination of Radhika Fox to serve as assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's water office. Fox had been assistant deputy director of the office since January, and before that as CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. The vote was 55 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Maryland judge
The Senate on June 16 confirmed the nomination of Lydia Kay Griggsby to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Maryland. Griggsby has been a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for the past seven years, and previously was a Senate staffer and an assistant U.S. attorney. The vote was 59 yeas to 39 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Deputy interior secretary
The Senate on June 17 confirmed the nomination of Tommy P. Beaudreau to serve as Deputy Interior Secretary. Beaudreau was a senior Interior official for most of the Obama administration, including three years as the first head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The vote was 88 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Homeland security
The Senate on June 17 confirmed the nomination of John K. Tien to serve as the Homeland Security Department's deputy secretary. Tien was an Army officer for 24 years and, after retiring as a colonel, became an executive at Citigroup. The vote was 60 yeas to 34 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.