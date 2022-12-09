WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Dec. 8.
HOUSE
Home visits for expectant parents
The House on Dec. 2 passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8876), to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and make changes, including an increase in funding, for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. The vote was 390 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Military veterans and citizenship
The House on Dec. 6 passed the Veteran Service Recognition Act (H.R. 7946), to provide citizenship and legal residency opportunities to veterans who were not U.S. citizens when they joined the military. The vote was 220 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Passing legislation
The House on Dec. 6 passed a motionto pass three bills en bloc, without a separate roll call vote for each bill. The bills covered government aid to small businesses for foreign trade, cybersecurity training for small businesses, and mapping maternal health outcomes. The vote was 380 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Natural hazard maps
The House on Dec. 6 passed the Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act (S. 3875), to require the executive branch to designate community disaster resilience zones identifying those parts of the country at greatest risk from natural hazards. The vote was 333 yeas to 92 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach
Patents competition
The House on Dec. 6 agreed to the Senate amendment to the Patents for Humanity Act (H.R. 5796), to legally authorize a Patents and Trademark Office program for giving awards to entities that are seeking patents for inventions that address humanitarian problems. The vote was 396 yeas to 24 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Opioids in rural areas
The House on Dec. 6 passed the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act (S. 2796) to authorize Justice Department grants for community programs in rural areas that combat opioid abuse. The vote was 408 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
State marriage laws
The House on Dec. 8 agreed to the Senate amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404), to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and instead federally recognize any marriage authorized under a state's marriage laws, and require states to similarly recognize marriages in other states. The vote was 258 yeas to 169 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Finstad, Fischbach, Stauber
Military spending
The House on Dec. 8 agreed to the Senate amendment to the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7776) to authorize Army Corps of Engineers water resources projects and about $858 billion of fiscal 2023 spending on the military. The military part of the bill would authorize funding for new aircraft and ships, increase pay for servicemembers by 4.6 percent and increase their benefits, and repeal the military's COVID vaccination requirement. The vote was 350 yeas to 80 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Disaster aid in rural areas
The House on Dec. 8 passed the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act (S. 1617) to authorize the Small Business Administration to provide economic injury aid to businesses and people in rural areas following natural disasters. The vote was 406 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Dec. 5 confirmed the nomination of Doris L. Pryor to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Pryor, a federal magistrate judge in Indiana since 2017, was previously a federal prosecutor and a public defender. The vote was 60 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Michigan judge
The Senate on Dec. 6 confirmed the nomination of Frances Kay Behm to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Michigan. Behm has been a county circuit court judge in Michigan since 2009; previously, she was a private practice lawyer. The vote was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Pennsylvania judge
The Senate on Dec. 6 confirmed the nomination of Kelley Brisbon Hodge to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Hodge has variously been a private practice lawyer, city district attorney in Philadelphia and Richmond, Va., and policy official for Pennsylvania's government. The vote was 52 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second Pennsylvania judge
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of Mia Roberts Perez to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Currently a trial court judge in Philadelphia County, Perez was previously a public defender and a private practice lawyer. The vote was 52 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Third Pennsylvania judge
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of Kai N. Scott to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Since 2016, Scott has been a trial court judge in Philadelphia County; prior to that, she was a federal public defender. The vote was 50 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Fourth Pennsylvania judge
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of John Frank Murphy to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Murphy has been a private practice lawyer in Philadelphia, specializing in intellectual property law, since 2008. The vote was 63 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Minnesota judge
The Senate on Dec. 7 confirmed the nomination of Jerry W. Blackwell to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Minnesota. Blackwell has been a private practice lawyer in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for more than three decades. The vote was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Ohio judge
The Senate on Dec. 8 confirmed the nomination of Jeffery Paul Hopkins to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of Ohio. Hopkins has been a bankruptcy judge in the district for 25 years, including seven years as the chief judge of its bankruptcy court. The vote was 64 yeas to 32 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
