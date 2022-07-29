WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending July 29.
HOUSE
Human trafficking
The House on July 26 passed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act (H.R. 6552). The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2026, a set of programs addressing human trafficking, and change some aspects of the programs. The vote was 401 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6, Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Studying PFAS chemicals
The House on July 26 passed the Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act (H.R. 7289). The bill would direct the National Academies to report to Congress on how to develop a federal government plan for researching impacts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are unregulated chemicals used in a variety of products and thought to possibly cause serious health effects. The vote was 359 yeas to 62 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Math education
The House on July 26 passed the Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act (H.R. 3588), to provide $10 million of annual funding, through 2027, to the National Science Foundation for coordinating efforts to improve math education by using mathematical and statistical modeling. The vote was 323 yeas to 92 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach
COVID and brain damage
The House on July 26 passed the Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act (H.R. 7180), to authorize $10 million of National Science Foundation grants for research into the possibility that COVID impairs brain processes. The vote was 350 yeas to 69 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Medical marijuana research
The House on July 26 passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act (H.R. 8454), to establish a new process at the Drug Enforcement Administration for overseeing research into medical marijuana and cannabidiol substances. The vote was 325 yeas to 95 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Fischbach, Stauber
Bank activity reports
The House on July 26 passed the Timely Delivery of Bank Secrecy Act Reports Act (H.R. 7734), to require the Treasury Department to deliver to congressional staff, within 30 days, suspicious activity reports that relate to banks. The vote was 349 yeas to 70 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: McCollum
Autoworker pension benefits
The House on July 27 passed the Susan Muffley Act (H.R. 6929), to fully restore pension benefits for retired workers at the Delphi auto parts company who lost their benefits following the 2009 General Motors bankruptcy. The votewas 254 yeas to 175 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach
Heart health in South Asian ethnicity
The House on July 27 passed the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act (H.R. 3771), to direct the Health and Human Services Department to create grant programs for funding work to resolve diabetes and cardiovascular health problems in the South Asian population. The vote was 237 yeas to 192 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Telehealth and Medicare
The House on July 27 passed the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act (H.R. 4040), to extend through 2024 authorization for the expanded use of telehealth remote technologies under Medicare by patients and health care providers. The vote was 416 yeas to 12 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Passing legislation en bloc
The House on July 27 passed a motion to pass 12 different bills at once, en bloc. Issues addressed by the bills included pediatric cancer research, safety standards for small batteries, and weather alert messaging systems. The vote was 336 yeas to 90 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Microchip manufacturing
The House on July 28 passed the Senate amendment to the CHIPS and Science Act (H.R. 4346). The amendment would provide about $76 billion of various types of subsidies for domestic production of microchips, and another $204 billion of spending on scientific research and development programs. The vote was 243 yeas to 187 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Subsidies for microchip industry
The Senate on July 27 passed an amendment to a bill (H.R. 4346). The amendment would provide about $76 billion of various types of subsidies for domestic production of microchips, and another $204 billion of spending on scientific research and development programs. The vote was 64 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Water projects
The Senate on July 28 passed the Water Resources Development Act (H.R. 7776), to authorize an array of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management projects over the next two years. The vote was 93 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Hungary ambassador
The Senate on July 28 confirmed the nomination of David Pressman to be the U.S. ambassador to Hungary. Pressman, currently a partner at the Jenner & Block law firm, has been a national security and human rights official in various federal government agencies, including as ambassador to the United Nations for special political affairs. The vote was 61 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
