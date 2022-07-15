WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending July 15.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (H.R. 7535), to encourage the migration of federal government information technology systems to quantum-resistant cryptography.
HOUSE
Caribbean ties
The House on July 12 passed a resolution (H. Res. 1168), stating the need to strengthen U.S. economic partnerships with Caribbean countries. The vote was 351 yeas to 64 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Federal worker benefits
The House on July 12 passed the First Responder Fair Return for Employees on Their Initial Retirement Earned Act (H.R. 521). The bill would keep federal government workers classified as first responders for the purposes of receiving retirement benefits if those workers are disabled on the job and then move to non-first responder jobs within the federal government. The vote was unanimous with 417 yeas.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Cybersecurity training
The House on July 13 passed the National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act (H.R. 7174). The bill would reauthorize, through 2032, the U.S. Secret Service's National Computer Forensics Institute, which trains state and local law enforcement agencies in addressing cybersecurity and electronic crime. The vote was 410 yeas to 16 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Fentanyl exposures
The House on July 13 passed the Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxics Act (H.R. 5274), to require the Customs and Border Protection agency to distribute containment devices to its workers to prevent their exposure to fentanyl. The vote was unanimous with 429 yeas.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Active shooter alerts
The House on June 13 passed the Active Shooter Alert Act (H.R. 6538). The bill would establish an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. The vote was 260 yeas to 169 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Veterans and toxins
The House on July 13 passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (S. 3373), to increase medical benefits and treatments for military veterans who were exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote was 342 yeas to 88 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer
Military commissions
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900) that would require the Defense Department to publish on the Internet the proceedings of military commissions. The vote was 218 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Contractor labor practices
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900) that would bar the Defense Department from awarding contracts to employers found to have recently engaged in unfair labor practices. The vote was 221 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Fischbach
Military labor standards
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would give preferential treatment to potential Defense Department contractors who meet certain labor relations standards. The vote was 220 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Military contracting
The House on July 13 passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would give preferential treatment to potential Defense Department construction contractors with a majority of their employees living near the planned construction project. The vote was 220 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Military harassment claim
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would require the military to complete its reviews of harassment and discrimination complaints within 6 months. The vote was 219 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Military harm to civilians
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900) that would authorize up to $5 million of annual spending on programs to mitigate civilian harm from military actions. The vote, on July 13, was 215 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Nuclear tests
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would end limits on funding for the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization. The vote was 216 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
D.C. National Guard
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would give the mayor of Washington, D.C., authority over the District's National Guard equal to authority the governors of the 50 states have over their National Guards. The vote was 218 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
White supremacy
The House on July 13 passed an amendment sponsored by to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would require the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Department, and Defense Department to oppose white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity by agency employees. The vote was 218 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Domestic terrorism
The House on July 13 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would require the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Department to send Congress a report on processes needed to improve their reports on domestic terrorism threats. The vote was 220 yeas to 205 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Posse Comitatus
The House on July 14 passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would bar the use, in legal proceedings, of evidence obtained by military members in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which governs the involvement of the military in domestic law enforcement activities. The vote was 215 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Military spending
The House on July 14 passed the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900) to authorize $850 billion of fiscal 2023 spending at the Defense Department and military construction programs, and prescribe military personnel levels for the year. The vote was 329 yeas to 101 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer
Voting no: Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
5G networks
The House on July 14 passed the Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act (H.R. 1934), to require the president to form an interagency government working group for supporting U.S. 5th generation (5G) mobile telecommunications systems. The vote was 405 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Sudan coup
The House on July 14 passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 59) condemning last October's military coup in Sudan and calling for the restoration of the country's constitutional leaders. The vote, on July 14, was 417 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Veterans' records
The House on July 14 passed the Access for Veterans to Records Act (H.R. 7337), to require the U.S. Office of the Archivist to send Congress a plan for ways to reduce the backlog of processing veterans' requests for National Personnel Records Center documents, and authorize $60 million of spending on that effort. The vote was 406 yeas to 21 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Military readiness
The Senate on July 12 confirmed the nomination of Ashish Vazirani to be the Defense Department's Deputy Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness. Vazirani, a longtime management consultant and former naval officer, is a senior official at the A2O Strategies business consultancy, and previously was CEO of the National Military Family Association. The vote was 73 yeas to 21 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
BATF director
The Senate on July 12 confirmed the nomination of Steven M. Dettelbach to be head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Dettelbach was a U.S. attorney in Ohio for most of the Obama administration and, since 2016, has been a partner at the BakerHostetler law firm. The vote was 48 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Federal Reserve board
The Senate on July 13 confirmed the nomination of Michael Barr to be a member of the Federal Reserve's board of governors for a 14-year term ending in 2032. Barr, an assistant secretary at the Treasury Department during part of the Obama administration, has since been a finance and public policy professor at the University of Michigan. The vote was 66 yeas to 28 nays. Barr was then confirmed, in a separate 66-28 vote, to also be the board's vice chairman for supervision for a four-year term.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Export-Import Bank
The Senate on July 13 confirmed the nomination of Owen Herrnstadt to be a member of the board of the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Herrnstadt, currently an executive at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, is also an employment and labor law professor at Georgetown University, and was formerly a Federal Reserve official. The vote was 51 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
CIA general counsel
The Senate confirmed the nomination of Kate Heinzelman to be the Central Intelligence Agency's general counsel. Currently a senior aide in the attorney general's office, Heinzelman had been a partner at a Washington, D.C., law firm, and a legal official in the Obama administration in various roles. The vote, on July 14, was 50 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
