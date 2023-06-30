WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending June 29.
The House and Senate are now in recess. The two chambers are scheduled to return in the week of July 9, following the Independence Day holiday.
HOUSE
Home mortgage fees
The House on June 23 passed the Middle Class Borrower Protection Act (H.R. 3564), to cancel recent changes to fee structures for single-family mortgages made by the Federal Housing Finance Agency by reinstating the previous fee structures. The vote was 230 yeas to 189 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: Dean Phillips, D-3
There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
