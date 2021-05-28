WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending May 28. There were no key votes in the House.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the COVID-19 Origin Act (S. 1867), to require the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Running Medicare and Medicaid
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to be the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Health and Human Services Department. Brooks-LaSure was a health care official in the Obama administration, then became a managing director at Manatt Health, a consultancy. The vote was 55 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Assistant attorney general
The Senate on May 25 confirmed the nomination of Kristen M. Clarke to serve as a Justice Department assistant attorney general, heading the agency's civil rights division. Clarke has been a lawyer in the division, at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and, for the past five years, was president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Energy foundation
The Senate on May 26 passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), to create the Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation, a nonprofit intended to help the Energy Department raise private funds for commercializing new energy technologies. The vote was 83 yeas to 14 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Human-animal chimeras
The Senate on May 26 rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), that would have made it illegal to create certain types of human-animal chimera embryos. The vote was 48 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
DARPA funding
The Senate on May 26 passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), to authorize $3.5 billion a year, through fiscal 2026, of funding for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research and development efforts in technology focus areas. The vote was 67 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Technology security
The Senate on May 27 tabled an amendment sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260). The amendment would have established a process for federal counterintelligence agencies to screen researchers applying for grants to prevent economic espionage and the theft of U.S. intellectual property and technological research and development by China and other foreign countries. The vote to table and reject the amendment, was 55 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Trade policy
The Senate on May 27 passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260). The amendment included numerous measures intended to improve the resiliency of critical supply chains and increase the effectiveness of trade agencies and trade programs, in part by countering censorship and barriers to digital trade imposed by China. The vote was 91 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
