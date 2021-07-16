Here's how Minnesota's senators voted in the roll call votes the week ending July 17. There were no key votes in the House.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a bill (S. Res. 300), honoring the memories of the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021, and the bravery and selfless service of the individuals who responded to the building collapse; and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (S. 65), to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China do not enter the United States market.
Human rights diplomat
The Senate on July 13 confirmed the nomination of Uzra Zeya to be the State Department's Under Secretary of State for civilian security, democracy, and human rights. Zeya had been head of the Alliance for Peacebuilding for the past four years, and before that was a senior State Department official starting in 1990, both at overseas missions and in the U.S. The vote was 73 yeas to 24 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Labor department
The Senate on July 13 confirmed the nomination of Julie A. Su to serve as the Labor Department's deputy secretary. Su had been secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency for the past two and a half years, and before that was the state's labor commissioner. The vote was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Employment law
The Senate on July 14 confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in July 2026. Samuels joined the Commission in October 2020, and was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017.The vote was 52 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Labor lawyer
The Senate on July 14 confirmed the nomination of Seema Nanda to serve as solicitor for the Labor Department. Nanda has been the agency's chief of staff and deputy solicitor and a Justice Department attorney. The vote was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Finance official
The Senate on July 15 confirmed the nomination of Nellie Liang to serve as the Treasury Department's under secretary for domestic finance. Liang was a longtime Federal Reserve official, including an eight-year tenure as head of its division of financial stability; for the past three years, she has been a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. The vote was 72 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
VA official
The Senate on July 15 confirmed the nomination of Donald Remy to serve as Deputy Secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Remy has been chief operating officer and chief legal officer for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a lawyer, and an Army captain. The vote was 91 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
