WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Jan. 26.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following bills: the Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (H.R. 259), to create an online repository for certain reporting requirements for recipients of federal disaster assistance; the Securities and Exchange Commission Real Estate Leasing Authority Revocation Act (H.R. 388), to eliminate the SEC's leasing authority; and the Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act (H.R. 449), to amend the Small Business Act to increase transparency.
HOUSE
Assessing government job applicants
The House on Jan. 24 passed the Chance to Compete Act (H.R. 159), to change the hiring system for the federal government's civil service jobs by prioritizing skills-based assessments of an applicant's qualifications. The vote was 422 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6, Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Peter Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Disclosing lawsuit settlements
The House on Jan. 24 passed the Settlement Agreement Information Database Act (H.R. 300), to require federal government agencies to release to the public information about consent decrees and settlement agreements they have reached with litigants. The vote was unanimous with 425 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Air traffic control
The House on Jan. 25 passed the NOTAM Improvement Act (H.R. 346), sponsored by Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. The bill would create a task force at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suggest improvements to the agency's notices to air missions (NOTAM) system. The vote was 424 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Investing in small business
The House on Jan. 25 passed the Investing in Main Street Act (H.R. 400), to increase the amount a bank can invest in small business investment companies from 5 percent to 15 percent of the bank's capital and surplus. The vote was 411 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Iran protests
The House on Jan. 25 passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 7), to commend Iranians protesting against their government and condemn Iran for violently suppressing protests and killing some protestors. The vote was 420 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Atlantic Coast fossil fuel production
The House on Jan. 26 approved an amendment to the Strategic Production Response Act (H.R. 21) that would preserve a moratorium on oil and natural gas production leases off the Southeast coast. The vote was 389 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach
Voting no: Stauber
Oil and natural gas leases
The House on Jan. 26 approved an amendment that would change the increase in federal lands that can be leased for oil and natural gas production in response to a drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from a 10 percent to a 15 percent increase. The vote was 220 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Oil sales to rival nations
The House on Jan. 26 approved an amendment to the Strategic Production Response Act (H.R. 21) that would require the Energy Department to ensure that oil sold from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not sold to Iran, China, Russia, or North Korea. The vote was 418 yeas to 12 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
SENATE
Managing military buildings
The Senate on Jan. 23 confirmed the nomination of Brendan Owens to be the Defense Department's Assistant Secretary for Energy, Installations and Environment. Owens, currently a consultant at Black Vest Strategy, was an official at the U.S. Green Building Council for 19 years, and before that the energy manager for the Army's Fort Belvoir in Virginia. The vote was 60 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.