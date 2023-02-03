WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Feb. 2.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following measures: the Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act (H.R. 290), to provide for transparent licensing of commercial remote sensing systems; and the Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (H.R. 298), to expand access to capital for rural small businesses.
HOUSE
Petroleum reserve
The House on Jan. 27 passed the Strategic Production Response Act (H.R. 21). The bill would require the federal government to take measures to increase oil and natural gas production on federal lands when it makes withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The vote was 221 yeas to 205 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: none
Finance and fraud
The House on Jan. 30 passed the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act (H.R. 500), to allow an investment management company (also known as a mutual fund) to delay its redemption of a security if it believes the redemption was fraudulently requested, and use the delay to determine whether the request is valid. The vote was unanimous with 419 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
COVID vaccines and health care workers
The House on Jan. 31 passed the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act (H.R. 497), to cancel the COVID vaccination requirement for health care workers at facilities that receive funds from Medicare and Medicaid. The vote was 227 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Ending COVID health emergency
The House on Jan. 31 passed the Pandemic is Over Act (H.R. 382), to terminate the COVID public health emergency declared by President Trump on Jan. 31, 2020, on the date the bill becomes law. The vote was 220 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Remote work policies
The House on Feb. 1 passed the Stopping Home Office Work's Unproductive Problems Act (H.R. 139). The bill would require the federal government's executive branch agencies to reinstate the telework policies they had as of the close of 2019. The vote was 221 yeas to 206 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Ending national COVID emergency
The House on Feb. 1 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 7), to end the national emergency in response to COVID that was declared by President Trump on March 13, 2020. The vote was 229 yeas to 197 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Removing Omar from committee
The House on Feb. 2 passed a resolution (H. Res. 76) to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote was 218 yeas to 211 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Socialism
The House on Feb. 2 passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 9), sponsored by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., to denounce socialism in all its forms, and oppose the implementation of socialist policies in the U.S. The vote, on Feb. 2, was 328 yeas to 86 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Peace institute member
The Senate on Jan. 30 confirmed the nomination of Roger Israel Zakheim to be a member of the board of the U.S. Institute of Peace for a 4-year term. Zakheim, director of the Reagan Institute since 2018, has also been a lawyer specializing in government and public policy, and a military official in the George W. Bush administration. The vote was 84 yeas to 10 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Second peace institute member
The Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed the nomination of Joseph Lee Falk to be a member of the board of the U.S. Institute of Peace for a 4-year term. Falk is a consultant at the Akerman LLP law firm and has served on the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. The vote was 60 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.