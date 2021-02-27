Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.