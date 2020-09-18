WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Sept. 18.
HOUSE
Condemning racism against Asian-Americans
Voting 243 for and 164 against, the House on Sept. 17 adopted a non-binding Democratic-sponsored measure (H Res 908) to condemn expressions of racism, discrimination or religious intolerance against Asian-Americans related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the use of such terms as "Chinese Virus," "Wuhan Virus," and ''Kung-flu.''
A yes vote was in support of the resolution.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Collin Peterson, D-7
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: None
Filing private lawsuits against school bias
Voting 232 for and 188 against, the House on Sept. 16 passed a bill (HR 2574) that would authorize private individuals to file "disparate impact" lawsuits under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This legal doctrine comes into play when government policies that appear neutral on the surface have the effect of discriminating against protected groups. Seemingly neutral policies affecting public schools are often alleged to have an unlawful disparate impact on minorities. This bill would override the 2001 Supreme Court ruling in Alexander v. Sandoval that denies private citizens the right to bring disparate impact claims against federally funded programs.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Peterson
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Stauber
Addressing anti-Semitism under Title VI
Voting 255 for and 164 against, the House on Sept. 16 broadened the duties of officials empowered by HR 2574 (above) to monitor compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Under the GOP-sponsored motion, these overseers would have to treat anti-Semitism as prohibited discrimination under Title VI, even though the Department of Education and Department of Justice started doing that as early as 2010, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Title VII is the part of the Civil Rights Act focused on religious discrimination. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance.
A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Emmer, Peterson, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Accommodating pregnancy in the workplace
Voting 329 for and 73 against, the House on Sept. 17 passed a bill (HR 2694) that would require private-sector firms and government agencies with at least 15 employees to provide reasonable accommodations for workers and job applicants who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The bill would not require employers to make accommodations that impose undue hardship on their operations.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Peterson, Stauber
Voting no: None
Granting exemption based on religion
Voting 177 for and 226 against, the House on Sept. 17 defeated a Republican bid to exempt employers from having to make reasonable accommodations under HR 2694 (above) in cases where to do so would deprive them of religious freedom protected under the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Peterson
Promoting integration in public schools
Voting 248 for and 167 against, the House on Sept. 15 established a grant program to promote integration in school districts where opportunity is sharply divided along racial and economic lines. The bill (HR 2639) would provide a limited number of districts with funding to develop strategies for increasing the diversity of student populations shaped by de facto segregation. The bill is patterned after a $10-mllion-per-year Obama administration program, killed by the Trump administration, in which up to 20 school districts received grants to develop pilot programs for increasing racial and economic diversity.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Peterson
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Stauber
Defeating Republican diversity plan
Voting 171 for and 243 against, the House on Sept. 15 defeated a Republican alternative to HR 2639 (above) that proposed open-ended funding in the form of block grants rather than narrowly defined categorical grants to increase diversity in K-12 classrooms.
A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Peterson
SENATE
Confirming Judge Valderrama
Voting 68 for and 26 against, the Senate on Sept. 17 confirmed Franklin U. Valderrama, a Circuit Court judge in Cook County, Ill., as a United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois. Valderrama was an attorney in private practice before joining the Cook County bench in 2007, and he has taught pre-trial civil litigation at the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Voting no: None
