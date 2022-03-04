WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending March 4.
HOUSE
World War II medal
The House on Feb. 28 passed the Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act (S. 321) to award a Congressional Gold Medal in honor of women in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in Europe during World War II. The vote, on Feb. 28, was unanimous with 422 yeas.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st district seat is vacant.
Lynching and hate crimes
The House on Feb. 28 passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act (H.R. 55), to deem acts that involve lynching to be hate crimes, with associated criminal penalties. The vote was 422 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Hairstyles
The House on Feb. 28 passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 2116), to prohibit discrimination in the federal government based on a hair texture or hairstyle that is tied to ethnicity or race. The vote was 235 yeas to 188 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Ukraine-Russia war
The House on March 2 passed a resolution (H. Res. 956) calling for Russia to withdraw its soldiers from Ukraine, supporting sanctions against Russia's government, and urging that the U.S. and its allies send military aid to Ukraine. The vote was 426 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Veterans and toxins exposures
The House on March 3 passed the Honoring Our PACT Act (H.R. 3967), to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to take measures to increase detection of and treatment for veterans' potential toxins exposures while enlisted. The vote was 256 yeas to 174 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
COVID vaccination
The Senate on March 2 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 32) to disapprove of and void the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule requiring COVID vaccination of staff at health care facilities doing business with Medicare and Medicaid. The vote was 49 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: none
Not voting: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
COVID emergency
The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 38)that would end the national emergency declared by President Trump on March 13, 2020, in response to COVID. The vote, on March 3, was 48 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
