WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during week ending Dec. 1.
HOUSE
Law enforcement training
The House on Nov. 29 rejected the Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act (S. 4003). The bill would have the Justice Department develop training and grant programs for law enforcement departments to adopt alternative responses to individuals in a mental, behavioral health, or suicidal crisis. The vote, on Nov. 29, was 247 yeas to 160 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7
Not voting: Brad Finstad R-1; Pete Stauber R-8
Crack cocaine sentences
The House on Nov. 29 passed the Terry Technical Correction Act (H.R. 5455), to make all those convicted of crack cocaine offenses eligible for retroactive reductions of their sentences under the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act. The vote was 307 yeas to 101 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Fischbach
Not voting: Finstad, Stauber
Railroad labor dispute
The House on Nov. 30 passed a bill (H.J. Res. 100) to require that U.S. railroads and several rail worker unions accept labor agreements that include wage and benefit increases. The vote was 290 yeas to 137 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer
Uyghurs and human rights
The House on Dec. 1 passed the Uyghur Policy Act (H.R. 4785), to require the State Department to expand its activities on behalf of Uyghurs and other minority groups living in China's Xinjiang region. The vote was 407 yeas to 17 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Doulas and the military
The House on Dec. 1 passed the Delivering Optimally Urgent Labor Access for Veterans Affairs Act (H.R. 2521), to institute a five-year pilot program at the Veterans Affairs Department for providing doula services to pregnant veterans. The vote was 376 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer
Community reentry
The House on Dec. 1 passed the One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act (H.R. 3372), to authorize Justice Department grants to local governments and nonprofit groups for assisting the integration of ex-convicts into communities after their release. The vote was 259 yeas to 167 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Pregnancies in prison
The House on Dec. 1 passed the Pregnant Women in Custody Act (H.R. 6878), to require that the federal government's prisons provide adequate pregnancy and childbirth services to incarcerated women. The vote was 324 yeas to 90 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Same-sex marriage
The Senate on Nov. 29 rejected an amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404). The amendment would have barred the federal government from taking discriminatory action against people who believe marriage is a union of one man and one woman. The vote was 48 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
State marriage laws
The Senate on Nov. 29 passed the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404) to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and instead federally recognize any marriage authorized under a state's marriage laws, and require states to similarly recognize marriages in other states. The vote was 61 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Puerto Rico judge
The Senate on Nov. 30 confirmed the nomination of Camille L. Velez-Rive to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Puerto Rico. Velez-Rive has been a magistrate judge on the court since 2004, and before that, was a federal prosecutor in Puerto Rico. The vote was 55 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New York judge
The Senate on Nov. 30 confirmed the nomination of Anne M. Nardacci to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. Nardacci has been a private practice lawyer at firms in New York City, then Albany, since 2002. The vote was 52 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Military inspector general
The Senate on Nov. 30 confirmed the nomination of Robert Storch to be the Defense Department's Inspector General. Storch has been the National Security Agency's Inspector General since early 2018, and previously was an official in the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General, and a federal prosecutor. The vote was 92 yeas to 3 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Railroad labor dispute
The Senate on Dec. 1 passed a bill (H.J. Res. 100) to require that U.S. railroads and several rail worker unions accept labor agreements that include wage and benefit increases. The vote was 80 yeas to 15 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
