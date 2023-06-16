WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending June 15.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Stephen Eberle to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania for a four-year term; and adopted a resolution (S. Res. 252), celebrating the 246th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. flag and supporting the Pledge of Allegiance.
HOUSE
Middle East diplomacy
The House on June 13 passed the Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Act (H.R. 3099), to create at the State Department the role of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, who would seek to expand and strengthen Israel's relations with neighboring and overseas Muslim-majority countries. The vote was 413 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: Brad Finstad, R-1
Regulating firearm stabilizing braces
The House on June 13 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 44), to disapprove of and void a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule issued this January that regulates stabilizing braces used to enable shooting a pistol from the shoulder. The vote was 219 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Not voting: Finstad
D.C. crime polices veto
The House on June 13 failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (H.J. Res 42) to disapprove of and void the Washington, D.C., Council's adoption of a law changing policing policies for D.C. police officers. The vote was 233 yeas to 197 nays, with a two-thirds majority to override the veto.
Voting yes: Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Not voting: Finstad
Natural gas stoves
The House on June 13 passed the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act (H.R. 1615), to bar funding for actions by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to deem natural gas-fueled stoves a hazardous, banned product, or to issue regulations that significantly increase the cost of the stoves. The vote was 248 yeas to 180 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Not voting: Finstad
Russian detention of Americans
The House on June 13 passed a resolution (H. Res. 377) calling for Russia to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal held since late March 2023, and the release of several other U.S. citizens detained in Russia and other countries. The vote was unanimous with 422 yeas.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Finstad
Vaccination mandates
The House on June 14 approved an amendment to the Regulations From the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act (H.R. 277), that would include measures likely to result in mandatory vaccinations in the bill's definition of "major rule." The vote was 219 yeas to 217 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Federal regulations
The House on June 14 passed the Regulations From the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act (H.R. 277), to require approval from Congress before any major rule from a federal agency can take effect, with "major" defined as a rule likely to have at least a $100 million annual impact or a significant impact on the U.S. economy. The vote was 221 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Regulating energy used in cooking
The House on June 14 passed the Save Our Gas Stoves Act (H.R. 1640), to bar the Energy Department from establishing regulations that would make unavailable stoves and ovens that use natural gas or another specific type of fuel, and bar it from adopting its proposed rule to establish energy efficiency standards for stoves and ovens. The vote was 249 yeas to 181 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Censuring Schiff
The House on June 14 approved a motion to table a resolution (H. Res. 489) that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and fined him $16 million, for falsely claiming there was evidence of President Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election and become president. The vote to table was 225 yeas to 196 nays, with 7 voting present.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Regulatory agency powers
The House on June 15 passed the Separation of Powers Restoration Act (H.R. 288). The bill would expand the authority of courts to review a federal agency's regulations and other actions by removing deference to the agency's own interpretation of the laws under which it acts. The vote was 220 yeas to 211 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
State department official
The Senate on June 13 confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Allen to be the State Department's Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs. Allen was a communications official in the Obama administration throughout its eight years, then became a partner at a private communications and public affairs business. The vote was 66 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
California judge
The Senate on June 13 has confirmed the nomination of Hernan D. Vera to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. A judge on the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2020, Vera was previously a senior attorney at several law firms, including Public Counsel. The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Economic advisor
The Senate on June 13 confirmed the nomination of Jared Bernstein to chair the Council of Economic Advisors to the White House. A member of the Council since 2021, Bernstein previously was a fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities for a decade, and before that was a social welfare official at various think tanks and government agencies. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second California judge
The Senate on June 14 confirmed the nomination of P. Casey Pitts to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Pitts has been a lawyer at a San Francisco law firm since 2010, with a focus on labor law. The vote, was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New York judge
The Senate on June 14 confirmed the nomination of Dale E. Ho to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Ho has been an official at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), focused on voting legislation and policies, since 2013; previously, he was a private practice lawyer and lawyer at the NAACP. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second New York judge
The Senate on June 15 confirmed the nomination of Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Choudhury has been an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer and official since 2009, most recently as its legal director in Illinois. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
